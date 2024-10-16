This week's anime schedule: One Piece 25th anniversary special, Dan Da Dan Ep 3, Blue Box Ep 3 and more

The fall season continues with the third week of October, equally packed with anime titles, if not more. Numerous Netflix shows, such as Blue Box, Ranma ½ reboot, and more, have already won over a loyal fanbase. Dan Da Dan and Dragon Ball DAIMA are on their way to becoming the biggest shows of the season with multiple streaming platform premieres on Netflix and Crunchyroll. One Piece special episode, Dan Da Dan Episode 3, Blue Box Episode 3 and more to release in the third week of October.

Meanwhile, Bleach's new adventure is also streaming on Hulu / Disney Plus. However, the long-running pirate saga of One Piece will be taking a break, as per the latest announcement. Therefore, Episode 1123 will be coming out sometime in 2025. In the meantime, the Toei Animation production's special episode celebrating the 25th anniversary of One Piece will be out this week, so fans won't have to go fully without Eiichiro Oda's creation.

Here are most of the October week 3 anime releases with confirmed streaming details.

Check out the October week 3 anime lineup

October 16, Wednesday

Re: Zero Season 3 Episode 3 ( Crunchyroll)

A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Season 2 Episode 3 ( Crunchyroll )

) KamiErabi GOD.app Season 2 ( Crunchyroll)

Acro Trip Episode 4 ( Crunchyroll )

) I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History Episode 3 ( Crunchyroll )

) Demon Lord, Retry! R ( Crunchyroll )

) The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor (Crunchyroll)

October 17, Thursday

Dan Da Dan Episode 3 ( Netflix / Crunchyroll )

) Blue Box Episode 3 ( Netflix )

) Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 3

365 Days to the Wedding Episode 3 ( Crunchyroll)

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 3 (early release on ABEMA Premium)

Mecha Ude: Mechanical Arms Episode 3 ( Crunchyroll )

) Good Bye, Dragon Life Episode 3 ( Crunchyroll)

Trillion Game Episode 4 ( Crunchyroll )

) Negative Positive Angler Episode 3 ( Crunchyroll )

) Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance ( Netflix )

) Nina the Starry Bride (Crunchyroll)

October 18, Friday

The Stories of Girls Who Couldn't Be Magicians Episode 3 ( Crunchyroll )

) Loner Life in Another World Episode 4 ( HIDIVE / Amazon Prime Video)

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 ( Crunchyroll )

) Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 2 (Crunchyroll / Netflix)

October 19, Saturday

Danmachi / Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 Episode 3 (TV broadcast) ( HIDIVE )

) How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer Episode 3 ( HIDIVE )

) Blue Exorcist Season 4- Beyond the Saga ( Crunchyroll )

) You are Ms Servant Episode 3 ( Crunchyroll )

) Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 3 ( Crunchyroll )

) Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 3 ( Hulu/Disney Plus )

) Ranma ½ Episode 3 ( Netflix )

) Demon Lord 2099 Episode 2 (Crunchyroll)

October 20, Sunday

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 3 ( Netflix )

) One Piece 25th Anniversary Episode ( Crunchyroll )

) Love Live! Superstar Season 3 Episode 3 ( Crunchyroll )

) Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 2 ( Crunchyroll )

) Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Episode 15 ( Crunchyroll / Netflix )

) Tower of God Season 2 Episode 16 ( Crunchyroll )

) As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Season 2 Episode 4 ( Crunchyroll / MediaLink)

My Wife Becomes an Elementary Student Episode 4

Uzumaki Episode 4 ( Adult Swim / HBO Max )

) Let this Grieving Soul Retire Episode 4 (Crunchyroll)

October 21, Monday

Notorious Talker ( Crunchyroll )

) Natsume's Book of Friends Season 7 ( Crunchyroll )

) Seirei Gensouki Season 2 ( Crunchyroll )

) Arifureta Season 3 Episode 2 ( Crunchyroll )

) Ron Kamonohashi Season 2 Episode 3- ( Crunchyroll )

) MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 3 (Crunchyroll)

October 22, Tuesday