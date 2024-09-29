Uzumaki full release schedule: Find out when new episodes air and how to watch

Good news for anime fans! Uzumaki has finally made it to TV screens. On Saturday, the first episode of the long-awaited adaptation of Junji Ito's horror manga premiered in the US on Adult Swim's Toonami block. With the series facing a difficult roadblock during the Covid-19 pandemic, its television debut broke the internet. So, here's all you need to know about the highly anticipated horror series: Uzumaki Episode 1 premiered this Saturday on Adult Swim's Toonami block

How to watch Uzumaki? Where does it stream?

Both subbed and dubbed versions of each Uzumaki episode will first air on the American channel Adult Swim during its Toonami block. Both Japanese and English versions will be available for streaming on Max the next day. As the subbed version of Uzumaki Episode 1 aired this Saturday, the dubbed version will air next Thursday. Meanwhile, it will be available for streaming this Sunday, September 29.

When do new episodes air? Full release schedule

Episode 1 – Saturday, September 28 (Adult Swim) / Sunday, September 29 (Max)

Episode 2 – Saturday, October 5 (Adult Swim) / Sunday, October 6 (Max)

Episode 3 – Saturday, October 12 (Adult Swim) / Sunday, October 13 (Max)

Episode 4 – Saturday, October 19 (Adult Swim) / Sunday, October 20 (Max)

What is Uzumaki about?

Uzumaki is based on the Japanese horror manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Junji Ito that was serialised in Shogakukan's weekly seinen manga magazine Big Comic Spirits from 1998 to 1999. An official synopsis from Warner Bros. reads, “'Let’s leave this town together,' asks Shuichi Saito, a former classmate of Kirie Goshima, a high school girl who was born and grew up in Kurouzu-cho. Everything from a strange whirlwind, billowing smoke from the crematorium, and the residents is turning into spirals. People’s eyes spin in whirls, a tongue spirals, and the bodies twist unnaturally. In an attempt to escape the curse of the spirals, Kirie decides to flee from Kurouzu-cho, but can she get away from this turmoil?”