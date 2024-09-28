RHOBH's Kim Richards in ‘bad place’ amid dispute with sister Kyle over substance abuse relapse

Kim Richards is reportedly in a “really bad place” after her substance abuse relapse. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is struggling as her family has reached “another breaking point” with her, insiders told People on Friday. It comes after Kim was involved in a dispute with her sister, Kyle Richards, earlier this week. The 60-year-old's struggle with substance abuse was first revealed in 2010 when Kyle famously outed her as an alcoholic during the hit reality TV show's Season 1 finale. RHOBH alumnus Kim Richards was recently involved in a dispute over her substance abuse relapse with her younger sister, Kyle Richards

Kim's family is reportedly trying to figure out the next steps after her recent confrontation with her younger sister. Cops were called to one of Kyle's homes in the Encino area earlier this week after she complained about not wanting Kim in the house as the family has cut her off in hopes of driving her back to sobriety, reported TMZ.

In the wake of the incident, a source told People that the Real Housewives alumnus' “reliance on alcohol has been an ongoing source of conflict between her and her sisters.” “It particularly weighs heavily on Kyle, who has always been the worrier of the family,” the insider added.

“She [Kyle] does her best to take care of Kim — and essentially bankrolls Kim’s life, with Kathy [Hilton] — but never knows where the line goes between helping and enabling,” the insider continued, adding that while the family has mostly been “private” about their situation with Kim, she is in a “really bad place” following her relapse.

In early September, the mother-of-four was placed on psychiatric hold after acting “incoherent” at a Hilton hotel. When the officers asked her to leave, she refused, causing them to put Kim, who starred in the first five seasons of RHOBH, on a 5150 hold.

Emphasising how this “has happened before,” the source went on to say, “It’s the same cycle: chaos until there’s some incident that gets Kim back on track, then brief steadiness as they repair their relationship, then the drinking starts again, Kim makes excuses, Kyle pleads she gets help, etc. etc.”