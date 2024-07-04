RHOBH alum Yolanda Hadid's Malibu mansion hits the market for an astounding price, take a virtual tour

The stunning Malibu estate once home to RHOBH alum Yolanda Hadid is up for grabs—and it can be yours for a cool $34.995 million. Only if you have that kind of money! Malibu mansion showcased in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 3 is up for grabs for $34.995 million

This palatial property, prominently featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 3, and is making waves in the real estate world as reported by the Robb Report in July 2024.

In a 2014 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Hadid described the mansion as her “sanctuary,” especially her beloved lemon orchard. “I got a little bit carried away with the lemon trees because I planted 50,” she confessed. “It’s insane because I have thousands of lemons.”

A look at Hadid's Carbon Canyon Estate: A Mediterranean Dream

Known as the Carbon Canyon Estate, this Mediterranean-style mansion sprawls across 11,622 square feet on a lush 3.25-acre lot. Yolanda Hadid shared this hillside haven with her then-husband, Grammy-winning musician David Foster, and even their affluent RHOBH co-stars couldn't help but drool over its luxury.

Originally purchased by Hadid in 2007 for $4.5 million, the estate boasts six sumptuous bedrooms and 11 lavish bathrooms, including a primary suite with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean. The interiors are a masterpiece with high ceilings, custom built-ins, wide-plank hardwood floors, and a marble fireplace.

The chef’s kitchen is a culinary delight featuring marble countertops, a double Wolf range, and a chic glass refrigerator. For entertainment, the home includes a wine cellar, bar, and theater—perfect for hosting those glamorous RHOBH dinner parties!

Step outside to find an expansive terrace, a firepit, a waterfall infinity pool, and a sauna. The landscaped lemon orchards and flower gardens create a serene oasis reminiscent of European luxury.

History behind Yolanda Hadid's Malibu mansion

After her 2015 divorce from Foster, Hadid sold the mansion for $19 million. It later became a rental hotspot for Kylie Jenner at a staggering $450,000 per month. Now, almost a decade later, Daniel Milstein and Aaron Kirman of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate hold the listing.

Fans were first introduced to Hadid’s dreamy domicile in Season 3 of RHOBH. In the episode “Don’t Sing For Your Supper,” Hadid proudly showed off the house she meticulously designed. “I drew every inch of this house,” she said, calling it a “great house for entertaining.”

Her famously organized glass door refrigerator also made waves, with co-star Kyle Richards marveling at the beautifully displayed produce. Hadid admitted, “If it’s not all lined up and looking pretty, I can’t be in it.”

Where is Yolanda Hadid now?

Ten years later, Yolanda Hadid has traded her glitzy Malibu life for a tranquil farm in Pennsylvania, where she lives with her beau, Joseph Jingoli, and a menagerie of horses and cows. Fans can keep up with her new life via Bravo.com.

So, RHOBH devotees, if you’ve ever dreamed of living like Yolanda Hadid, now’s your chance! The Carbon Canyon Estate is a slice of reality TV history just waiting for its next star resident.