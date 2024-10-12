Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 116: Release date, time, where to watch and more

Exciting news for fans! The wait is almost over as the release date for the next chapter of Kaiju No.8 Chapter 116 was announced. In the previous chapter, the manga followed Soshino Hoshira and Gen Narumi’s arrival at Mina Ashiro and Kafka Hibino's location. Fans are anticipating the former pair to go up against Meiraki Era Mega Monster and give it a tough fight. Get ready for more twists and turns in the story that you won’t want to miss Kaiju No. 8 chapter 116 is scheduled to arrive on October 25.(Kaiju No. 8/ Production I.G.)

Kaiju No. 8 release date and time

Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website recently dropped the official release date for Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 116. It will be released at midnight (JST) on Friday, October 25, 2024 in Japan. This means the chapter will be released on Thursday, September 12, 2024, for most of the international fans. The time of release will not be the same for everyone because of the different time zones being followed. To catch the chapter just in time, fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of release in their region.

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 AM, Thursday, October 24, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 AM, Thursday, October 24, 2024 British Summer Time 4 PM, Thursday, October 24, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Thursday, October 24, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Thursday, October 24, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Thursday, October 24, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Friday, October 25, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 AM, Friday, October 25, 2024

Where to read Kaiju No.8 Chapter 116?

The latest chapter of Kaiju No. 8 will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. Fans can also access the new chapter on Viz Media’s official website and Shonen Jump+ app. Once the chapter is released, fans can also buy the corresponding volume which will include Chapter 116 as well.

What to expect from Kaiju No.8 Chapter 116?

The next chapter will focus on the fight between Meiraki and the pair which is expected to reveal more details about the ancient Kaiju such as his abilities and the composition of his body. Hoshina’s swordsmanship should also help in understanding the core situation of the Monster like the numbers, locations, shields and more. This will result in a focus shift to Mina who will likely try to talk to Kafka to understand her feelings and and bring him back to life.