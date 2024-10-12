Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce paint New York red on double date with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are painting New York City red with a PDA-filled double date alongside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The couple, who have been dating since last summer, was spotted hand in hand as they stepped out for dinner. Travis and Taylor looked effortlessly stylish, making their outing a perfect way to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' recent win and enjoy some quality time with friends. Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman react during the match on Sunday. (AP)

Taylor, Travis spotted on double date with Blake and Ryan

The besties are reunited! After a challenging schedule that made it hard for the pop star to balance her work commitments with Kelce’s NFL games, the lovebirds finally made time to jet off to New York. The first thing they did was go on a dinner date with the singer’s besties, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. In a video shared by a Twitter user, the couples were seen walking into The Corner Store, an iconic American restaurant in Soho, dressed stylishly for the night.

According to PageSix, the Cruel Summer singer lit up the night in a stunning Gucci corset paired with a black leather skirt, topped off with a chic overcoat. She completed her look with her signature red lipstick and a stylish Dior bag. Meanwhile, the Chiefs' tight end matched her vibe perfectly, rocking a trendy Jacquemus bowling shirt, black slacks, and crisp white sneakers.

Blake Lively, on the other hand, turned heads in a form-fitting dress, while Ryan Reynolds kept it cool in a black button-down and blue jeans. The couple was seen walking behind the lovebirds as they entered their cozy space.

Taylor and Travis Quash breakup Rumours during Chiefs’ Bye week

The star couple's recent outing comes just days after the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the New Orleans Saints, marking the beginning of their bye week. On Tuesday, Travis Kelce was spotted jetting off in Taylor Swift's private jet after making the pop star and her father, Scott Swift, wait for nearly an hour.

This outing effectively put to rest the breakup rumors that had circulated following alleged contract documents claiming a breakup date—claims that Travis’ team denied, though speculation was fueled by Taylor’s absence at recent games. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are currently on their bye week, with their next matchup set for October 20 against the San Francisco 49ers in California.