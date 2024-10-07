Tower of God Season 2 Episode 15: Exact release date, time and more

The anime which has made its place among the anime fans announced the release date of Tower of God Season 15. In the previous episode, fans' interest was piqued when Viole engaged with a mysterious person who was trying to rescue someone from the Workshop Battle. Meanwhile, one of the hosts began a separate game for the Workshop Battle players to keep them engaged. Tower of God Season 2 Episode 15 release date revealed.(@anime_ToG/X)

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 15 release date and time

According to the official website of the anime, Tower of God Season 2 Episode 15 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, October 13. The episode will be released at 11 pm (JST). This means the episode will be released for international fans in the daytime on the same day. Still, the time of release will differ because of the different time zones followed by different regions. It is advised to follow the below schedule to catch the latest episode just in time.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday October 13, 2024 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday October 13, 2024 10:00 am British Summer Time Sunday October 13, 2024 3:00 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday October 13, 2024 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday October 13, 2024 7:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday October 13, 2024 10:00 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday October 13, 2024 11:00 pm Australian Central Time Sunday October 13, 2024 11:30 pm

Where to watch Tower of God Season 2 Episode 15?

Fans residing in Japan can watch the latest episode of Tower of God season 2 on local TV networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun Television, KBS Kyoto, and BS Nippon Television.

International fans can watch the episode on streaming platform Crunchyroll and the episode will be released 30 minutes after its airtime in Japan.

What to expect from Tower of God Season 2 Episode 15?

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 15 will be titled Promise of That Day. Now this could refer to the promise between Endorsi and Bam (Viole) in the climax scene of the previous episode. It can also mean that Endorsi might be aware of Viole’s true identity as Bam. It is also possible that Endorsi is planning something entirely different based on her actions in the previous episode.