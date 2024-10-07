Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 15: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Oct 07, 2024 02:18 PM IST

Read to know more about the release of the Tower of God Season 2 episode 15.

The anime which has made its place among the anime fans announced the release date of Tower of God Season 15. In the previous episode, fans' interest was piqued when Viole engaged with a mysterious person who was trying to rescue someone from the Workshop Battle. Meanwhile, one of the hosts began a separate game for the Workshop Battle players to keep them engaged.

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 15 release date revealed.(@anime_ToG/X)
Tower of God Season 2 Episode 15 release date revealed.(@anime_ToG/X)

Also Read: K-drama releases in October 2024: From Hellbound Season 2 to Spice Up Our Love, Family By Choice, and more

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 15 release date and time

According to the official website of the anime, Tower of God Season 2 Episode 15 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, October 13. The episode will be released at 11 pm (JST). This means the episode will be released for international fans in the daytime on the same day. Still, the time of release will differ because of the different time zones followed by different regions. It is advised to follow the below schedule to catch the latest episode just in time.

Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific Daylight TimeSundayOctober 13, 20247:00 am
Eastern Daylight TimeSundayOctober 13, 202410:00 am
British Summer TimeSundayOctober 13, 20243:00 pm
Central European Summer TimeSundayOctober 13, 20245:00 pm
Indian Standard TimeSundayOctober 13, 20247:30 pm
Philippine TimeSundayOctober 13, 202410:00 am
Japanese Standard TimeSundayOctober 13, 202411:00 pm
Australian Central TimeSundayOctober 13, 202411:30 pm

Where to watch Tower of God Season 2 Episode 15?

Fans residing in Japan can watch the latest episode of Tower of God season 2 on local TV networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun Television, KBS Kyoto, and BS Nippon Television.

International fans can watch the episode on streaming platform Crunchyroll and the episode will be released 30 minutes after its airtime in Japan.

Also Read: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 deliver disappointing numbers at the US Box office after a flop opening

What to expect from Tower of God Season 2 Episode 15?

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 15 will be titled Promise of That Day. Now this could refer to the promise between Endorsi and Bam (Viole) in the climax scene of the previous episode. It can also mean that Endorsi might be aware of Viole’s true identity as Bam. It is also possible that Endorsi is planning something entirely different based on her actions in the previous episode.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On