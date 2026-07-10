What did Zendaya wear to The Odyssey premiere? Her Schiaparelli gown has a surprising inspiration

Zendaya made a statement at the London premiere of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown that complemented the film’s Greek mythology theme. Zendaya poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the world premiere of the film 'The Odyssey' in London on July 6, 2026. (AFP)

The actor arrived on the red carpet in a custom creation by designer Daniel Roseberry that appeared to draw from classical Greek aesthetics. The striking ensemble featured a sculptural white bodice resembling a classical breastplate, paired with a long fringe skirt decorated with metallic beads that transitioned from light to darker tones.

The outfit also included a white headpiece attached to the back of the gown, creating a flowing silhouette as Zendaya walked the red carpet. She completed the look with diamond jewelry, including a statement necklace, and wore her hair styled in long braids.

The ensemble’s connection to Greek mythology was particularly fitting, as Zendaya plays Athena, the goddess of wisdom and warfare, in Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s ancient epic.

Also Read: Zendaya channels Greek Goddess Athena in all-white dramatic Louis Vuitton gown at The Odyssey press tour

Zendaya’s second look at The Odyssey premiere celebrations After the red carpet appearance, Zendaya changed into another outfit for the post-premiere celebrations.

The second look featured a modern interpretation of Greek-inspired draping, with green detailing on the bodice and a flowing grey skirt with cut-out elements.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer’s epic poem of the same name. The film follows Odysseus’ long journey home after the Trojan War as he faces mythical challenges on his way back to Ithaca.

Also Read: Zendaya channels modern-day Greek goddess energy in flowy dress for The Odyssey's first promo tour

The movie features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya. Tom Holland also attended the London premiere alongside the cast.

The film is scheduled for release in theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026.

By: Tusharika Tripathi