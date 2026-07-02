Zendaya channels modern-day Greek goddess energy in flowy dress for The Odyssey's first promo tour

When it comes to method dressing, Zendaya often comes to mind. While riding a generational run this year with back-to-back releases, her press tour looks have always made both fashion enthusiasts and movie fans put on their sleuthing monocles and look for easter eggs and movie references. This time, as she made her first appearance for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey , her dress fit the brief with a glamorous mythological edge.

The outfit is from the brand Khaite's 2027 collection, while her heels are from Christian Louboutin. The Grecian vibe is palpable in this look. Everything about the dress ticks the box for an easygoing outfit that is sartorially relevant. From the billowy sleeve, relaxed silhouette to the quaint ivory shade of the dress and the black belt, everything about this look embodied the perfect Grecian ensemble. If you flip through history books or look it up online, you will find similar characteristics, such as flowing, comfortable drapes and a cinched waist. Peplos is one such attire worn by women back then.

Zendaya will play the Greek goddess of wisdom, Athena, in the movie. And Athena is depicted in her pictures wearing a relaxed, full-length white outfit. The minimal styling made it look contemporary without going over the top with a costumey feeling.

She paired a golden dangling earring and stayed loyal to her pixie bob, from her Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo days, where she carried the same youthful bob. The makeup is kept understated to let the dress shine. The look is classic and effortlessly translates her second nature to carry any outfit with a model-like ease. All in all, for the first look, this one surely is a stylish opening ensemble.