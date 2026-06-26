Zendaya dazzles in dreamiest archival dress with spiderweb chains, whimsical charms for Spider-Man Brand New Day tour

Zendaya's Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour wardrobe goes down in the history of her many press tours as one of the most memorable ones, reinforcing her status as a fashion superhero, especially in the method-dressing category. The 29-year-old's sartorial range must be studied, as time and again, it has left fans in awe.



ALSO READ: Zendaya wears $35 vintage Spider-Man T-shirt from eBay with heels, giving red carpet fashion relatable twist Zendaya looks like an absolute diva in the whimsical backless dress. (Picture credit: Instagram ) One day, she steps out in a gothic all-black two-piece Versace outfit; another day, she wears Giorgio Armani's glitzy beadwork tank top and skirt in Signature Spider-Man colours, blue and red; and on another day, she leaves everyone surprised, making headlines for wearing a $35 second-hand vintage graphic tee from eBay. Now, another one of her looks has surfaced, and the gods of method dressing have truly been blessed. The archnid references can never be enough. Her stylist, Law Roach, posted the details of her outfit, so let's quickly go through them. More about the look

Law captioned the post, “Don't threaten me with a theme....” suggesting just how he enjoys styling an outfit that fully commits to the brief, and he always understands the assignment of a theme-based look. And this one, worn by Zendaya, surely did justice to the theme. The stylist also mentioned that her dress was from John Galliano's 1997 The Circus Collection, while all the jewellery was from Tiffany & Co. With all these details sorted, let's inspect the outfit and understand why it is one of the most magical looks she served on this press tour so far.