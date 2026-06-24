Internet gushes as Tom Holland gives Zendaya a forehead kiss during Spider-Man Brand New Day tour: ‘Favourite couple’

The sweet picture garnered many comments from fans. One fan commented, “If you told me in 2018 that I would see a picture like this from Tom and Zendaya I'd pass out.” Another said, “Omg the last picture I love you two so much.” “My favourite couple forever,” read a comment. Another fan said, “My Roman Empire!!”

Zendaya's Instagram post featured a series of pictures of her red-carpet look, a fun take on the Spider-Man outfit. However, it was the last picture showing Tom kissing Zendaya's forehead.

Tom Holland and Zendaya might be busy promoting their upcoming release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but their coordinated looks on the press tour and easy chemistry have won over fans on the internet. Zendaya and Tom Holland also posted pictures from their press stop in Rome, and fans quickly noticed how both included one picture with each other. (Also read: Tom Holland all but confirms he and Zendaya are married with cheeky response: ‘They were all there’ )

Meanwhile, Tom also posted a series of pictures from the day at Rome. The first picture saw him holding Zendaya's hands as the two smiled. In the comments section, a fan commented, “Why are they so perfect!!” Another said, “Power couple right there!” A comment read, “It’s giving honeymoon.” “They look soo pretty together,” said another.

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya married

A few days ago, Tom almost confirmed that he has tied the knot with Zendaya. When Tom was asked by Esquire U.K. whether he had to inform family members about AI images that appear to show him and Zendaya at their wedding. The actor replied, “No, because they were all there.” Tom then added, “That’s all you’ll get on that.” The speculations about Tom and Zendaya's marriage began when her stylist, Law Roach, claimed in March that the couple had already held a wedding.

Tom and Zendaya’s love story began when they played Peter Parker and MJ, respectively, in the Spider-Man franchise. They have starred in three films together so far: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). They’re also both starring in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which will be released on July 17.