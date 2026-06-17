Tom Holland all but confirms he and Zendaya are married with cheeky response: ‘They were all there’

Did Tom Holland just give out another spoiler? But this time, about his personal life. The British actor has apparently confirmed that he and his longtime love Zendaya have already tied the knot, as had been speculated for months. The actor addressed remarks about his family's reaction to AI-generated pictures of their wedding and seemed to hint that there was a real wedding as well. Zendaya and Tom Holland react during a photocall for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in a hotel in Madrid on June 15, 2026. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (AFP)

Tom Holland almost confirms wedding with Zendaya Speculations about Tom and Zendaya's marriage began when her stylist, Law Roach, claimed in March that the couple had already held a wedding. In a very 2026 twist, artificial intelligence played a role in the reveal. During the ongoing promotions for their film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom was asked by Esquire U.K. whether he had to inform family members about AI images that appear to show him and Zendaya at their wedding. The actor replied, “No, because they were all there.” Tom then added, “That’s all you’ll get on that.”

Tom gushes about Zendaya Elsewhere, in the story published Tuesday, Holland gushed about how the couple supported each other behind the camera. "Our business can present very stressful situations, and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time. So, for me, I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I ever have been when I’m with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period,” he said.

Holland and Zendaya first met when they co-starred in the 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, which marked Tom's first solo outing as the popular Marvel superhero, while Zendaya played MJ. The two have since reprised their roles in two sequels, with the fourth film - Brand New Day - set to release this year. Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases in India on July 30, one day ahead of its global release.