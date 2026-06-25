Zendaya wears $35 vintage Spider-Man T-shirt from eBay with heels, giving red carpet fashion relatable twist

Red carpet is synonymous with a grand extravaganza, custom outfits, and couture fashion, accompanied by eyebrow-raising, headline-making price tags. Amid all the dazzling affairs, one may wonder what it would be like to show up in something one would normally wear at home. Zendaya showed up in a regular oversized t-shirt. (Picture credit: Instagram) Zendaya puts your doubts to rest during her extensive press tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. After serving one high-fashion couture look after another, she offered a refreshing and certainly surprising breather by showing up to an event in an oversized T-shirt. Her stylist, Law Roach, took to Instagram and shared a valuable style lesson for fashion enthusiasts, revealing that the T-shirt was sourced from eBay. Quite a humble plot twist in the glitzy world of Hollywood red carpet fashion. Let's take a closer look at what she wore: ALSO READ: ‘We only wear Italian when in Italy:’ Zendaya dazzles in 2 archival designer pieces for Spider-Man press tour in Rome More about the look

The 29-year-old actor reminded her sartorial prowess with this look, a testament to her ability to pull off any look with impeccable grace. Having worked as a model earlier in her career, it is evident that she can rock any outfit. A sharp detour from the otherwise luxury designer pieces, which are no doubt opulent, this time, a more relatable style took the centre stage. Anyone can recreate this look, as such pieces, like an oversized tee with a graphic print, are common staples in every wardrobe. The look, styled by Law Roach, consisted of a relaxed oversized T-shirt with a red Spider-Man graphic on the front. Bravely, she styled it with white stilettos. Her youthful pixie bob with lovely bangs really accentuated her face with a quaint vitality. Adding to this energetic look, she kept the lips nude, mascaraed eyes, and a slight blush on a luminous base. The dangling diamond earrings may seem out of the box, unconventional for streetwear tees, but the avant-garde spin lies in reimagining the boxy shirt as a dress, with formal jewellery pieces styled alongside it. Vintage baggy T-shirt on the red carpet

Law Roach posted a story, providing humble background details of the red carpet look. (Picture credit: Instagram)