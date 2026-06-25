Priyanka Chopra serves ultra-elegant fashion at Cannes Lions 2026 in chic multi-coloured satin dress and polka-dot gown

For her appearance on a panel, Priyanka Chopra stepped out in the Silvia Tcherassi Dixon dress. According to an Instagram fashion page, Bollywood Women Closet, the dress is worth ₹1,81,200. She paired the striking gown with a pair of Freda Salvador Kat heeled leather thong sandals, worth $378, which is approximately ₹35,634.

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Priyanka Chopra is among the many celebrities attending the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026. The star has been serving one incredible look after another during the international festival events. For day 3 of the festival, she picked two gorgeous floor-length dresses, both styled by celebrity stylists Wayman and Micah.

The halter-neck ensemble, awash in rich gradients of burnt orange, emerald green, sunshine yellow, and blush pink, is crafted in silk-satin. The dress moves beautifully with every step, making a strong case for high-shine fabrics as the season’s most versatile investment.

The plunging neckline, floor-grazing hem, fluid construction, backless design, and gathered waist tie create an alluring sight, and the figure-hugging silhouette adds feminine charm to the ensemble.

Allowing the statement gown to remain the undisputed focal point, she styled it with minimal jewellery, soft waves, and a glowing makeup, which completed the look, proving that sometimes restraint is the most luxurious styling choice.