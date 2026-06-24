Isha Ambani in vibrant red dress paired with mom Nita Ambani's jewels serves bling with a side of elegance at event

On June 24, Anaita shared another incredible look Isha wore to the Serpentine Summer Party, an invitation-only annual fundraiser event held at the Serpentine Gallery. For the occasion, she wore a red embellished ensemble by designer Steve O Smith, styled with Manolo Blahnik heels and jewellery from her mom’s personal collection.

Isha Ambani's love for fashion and crafts translates into the clothes that she wears to attend glamorous events around the world. The Reliance heiress, along with her stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania , has served some of the best sartorial moments Indian fashion has delivered in the past few years.

The Steve O Smith dress Isha Ambani wore to the Serpentine Summer Party is a gorgeous blend of flapper-girl glamour and modern party-girl summer aesthetics. The vibrant red dress features a sheer black tulle overlay, adding a refined touch to the ensemble. It is also handcrafted with black shimmering beads to create a horizontal embroidered pattern that mimics an animal print.

The sleeveless design, crew neckline, figure-skimming silhouette, asymmetrical hem, and breezy skirt round out the elegant artistry of Isha's calf-length ensemble. Additionally, the blush pink wraparound detailing at the waist, which gives the illusion of a scarf tied over the dress and is embellished with black shimmering sequins, adds a finishing touch to the ensemble.

The accessories and other details Ambani's never fail to wear the most exquisite jewels when they step out to attend events around the world. For this occasion, Isha picked jewels from her mom, Nita Ambani's, personal collection, as well as a few pieces from Glenn Spiro Jewels.

Firstly, for her ears, she chose dainty dangling earrings set with an asscher-cut multi-carat diamond. Meanwhile, on her hands, she wore diamond and ruby pieces, including cocktail rings and a statement butterfly ring. Lastly, she rounded it all off with strappy, vibrant red heels.

Her hairstyle added a soft, romantic touch to the styling, with her silky tresses tied in a centre-parted low ponytail and a few loose strands framing her face. Meanwhile, for the glam, she went for feathered brows, glossy red lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, soft neutral eye shadow, rouge on the cheeks, and beaming highlighter, all done on a dewy base.