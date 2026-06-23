What was Lara Dutta's winning Miss Universe answer which got her the highest interview score in pageant history: Watch

India has produced many Miss Universe in the past. While Sushmita Sen remains iconic for becoming the first Indian woman to bag the crown, Lara Dutta charted history by becoming the highest ever scorer in the Miss Universe final answers round. She proved that intelligence is the most powerful crown a woman can wear. Lara Dutta won the title of Miss Universe in 2000.

When she joined the host on stage during the Miss Universe finals, Lara was asked three questions. The actor, who was just in her 20s at that time, scored 9.99/10, the highest ever in Miss Universe. The seven judges on the panel all gave her a score of approximately 9.

Lara Dutta's iconic winning answer from Miss Universe An Instagram page, The Crown Journal, shared a video of Lara's final round in a January 29 post. During the final round, Lara Dutta was asked three questions. The first was related to her being from a family of pilots: “You're from a family of pilots, but say your goal is to, you know, you want to jump from a plane. Are the pilots in your family that bad?” Well, not really. My father and my sister are both pilots, but I've clocked so many miles sitting behind the controls as a passenger that I guess it's time I jump up. That's something I've always wanted to do, skydive."

The second question was, “India has had some very prominent female leaders. What makes women politicians different from men?” Lara replied intelligently that what makes women politicians different from men is a certain level of sensitivity.

“I think the women are very strong in India. They're very well educated…and they're standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their men and making a mark in their own field,” she added, to the cheers from the audience.