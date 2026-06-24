‘We only wear Italian when in Italy:’ Zendaya dazzles in 2 archival designer pieces for Spider-Man press tour in Rome

Zendaya's method dressing senses are officially tingling. With less than 40 days left until Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theatres, the actor arrived in Rome alongside her co-star and husband, Tom Holland, for the film's press tour – armed with two impeccable archival looks styled by Law Roach. Here's a breakdown of what Zendaya wore!

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The 29-year-old actor stepped out at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rome photo call in a dazzling vintage red-and-blue sequinned set from Versace's Fall/Winter 1997 collection, cleverly echoing the superhero's signature colour palette. Later that evening, for the premiere, she slipped into an archival Giorgio Armani Spring 1990 gown – a sheer beaded creation adorned with an elaborate spiderweb motif. Zendaya and her longtime stylist Law Roach turned to two legendary Italian fashion houses for the occasion, or as the stylist succinctly put it on Instagram: “We only wear Italian when in Italy.”

Let’s take a closer look at her ensembles!