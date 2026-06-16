A study in scarlet! Zendaya wears fiery red ensemble for Spider-Man: Brand New Day promotions

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour is officially underway! After stepping out together for the red carpet photocall in Madrid, Zendaya and Tom Holland wasted no time heading on to their next assignment! Read more to take a closer look at her stunning ensemble! (Instagram)

Also Read | Zendaya and Tom Holland step out in coordinated black outfits for the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day press event

On June 15, the beloved on and off-screen duo got the internet buzzing as they stepped onto the red carpet in coordinated black ensembles. But while the twinning moment had fans swooning, Zendaya wasn't done stealing the spotlight just yet. Mere moments later, the actress delivered another unforgettable fashion moment, slipping into a head-turning scarlet ensemble that proved once again why she remains one of Hollywood's most exciting style stars.

Her stylist, Law Roach, shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “When in Spain wear a Spanish designer... Look 2,” where the 29-year-old actor was seen twirling and striking poses in her vibrant red cocktail dress from Spanish label Ernesto Naranjo. Let's take a closer look at her ensemble!