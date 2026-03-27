Dhurandhar 2’s iconic watches: From Hamza Ali’s ₹20 lakh luxury Rolex to Uzair Baloch’s ₹75,000 stylish G-Shock
In the world of Dhurandhar 2, even a wrist flick can speak volumes, with Hamza’s Rolex and Uzair’s G-Shock perfectly reflecting their distinct characters.
In Dhurandhar 2, the devil, or maybe the drama, is in the details. Beyond the guns, the cars, and the punchy dialogue, it’s the subtle moments that tell the real story: a wrist flick, a glint of metal under harsh lights, a close-up that lasts just long enough to catch your eye. Watches here aren’t just props, they’re extensions of the characters themselves, signalling power, instinct, and sometimes quiet contradictions.
From rugged G-Shocks to gleaming gold Rolexes, every timepiece feels chosen with intent, reflecting who’s wearing it. Here’s a look at the five watches that stood out. (Also read: Dhurandhar wasn’t shot in India or Pakistan; here’s the Asian country where the town of Lyari was recreated )
1. Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Ref. 126503
One of the most talked-about watches in the film, the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Ref. 126503, makes a bold statement whenever Ranveer Singh's Hamza leans into power dressing.
As per the official Rolex website, this chronograph comes in a 40 mm Oyster case crafted in Oystersteel and yellow gold, with a tachymetric bezel that measures speeds up to 400 units per hour. It runs on the Calibre 4131 movement with a 72-hour power reserve and features a striking golden dial with black counters and Chromalight luminescence. The watch is also water-resistant up to 100 metres and finished with an Oyster bracelet in Yellow Rolesor.
Estimated price: ₹18–22 lakh (market estimate)
2. Casio G-Shock GA-100-1A1
When Ranveer Singh's Hamza shifts into action mode, he opts for the rugged Casio G-Shock GA-100-1A1. As per Casio’s official specifications, this analogue-digital model is built to withstand shocks, magnetic forces, and water pressure up to 200 metres. It also features a millisecond stopwatch, speedometer, and four LCD displays for quick readability, making it the ultimate tool for extreme conditions.
Estimated price: ₹7,500–9,500
3. Entry-Level G-Shock
Hamza also rotates a simpler G-Shock, which keeps the core durability and shock-resistance intact. According to Casio, this model retains the essential features of its bigger sibling while offering a more minimalist approach, perfectly reflecting Hamza’s mix of practicality and occasional flair.
Estimated price: ₹ 9,000+
4. Rolex Day-Date ‘President’
For Rakesh Bedi's character Jameel Jamali, Hamza’s flashy counterpart, the Rolex Day-Date ‘President’ exudes pure authority.
As per the official Rolex site, this watch boasts a 40 mm Oyster case in 18 ct yellow gold, a fluted bezel, and the iconic President bracelet. It runs on the Calibre 3255 movement with a 70-hour power reserve and features the signature day and date display.
Estimated price: ₹ 44 lakh+
5. Casio G-Shock Mudmaster GG-1000-1A3
The most rugged of the collection belongs to Danish Pandor's character Uzair Baloch: the Casio G-Shock Mudmaster GG-1000-1A3.
As per Casio, this watch is shock-resistant, mud-proof, and water-resistant up to 200 metres. It also comes with a Twin Sensor system, including a compass and thermometer, and features a military-inspired design with bold numerals, broad hands, and a textured anti-slip strap.
Estimated price: ₹70,000–75,000
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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