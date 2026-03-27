Dhurandhar 2’s iconic watches: From Hamza Ali’s ₹20 lakh luxury Rolex to Uzair Baloch’s ₹75,000 stylish G-Shock

In Dhurandhar 2, the devil, or maybe the drama, is in the details. Beyond the guns, the cars, and the punchy dialogue, it’s the subtle moments that tell the real story: a wrist flick, a glint of metal under harsh lights, a close-up that lasts just long enough to catch your eye. Watches here aren’t just props, they’re extensions of the characters themselves, signalling power, instinct, and sometimes quiet contradictions. Watches in Dhurandhar 2 reflect characters' power and style. (JioStudios) From rugged G-Shocks to gleaming gold Rolexes, every timepiece feels chosen with intent, reflecting who’s wearing it. Here’s a look at the five watches that stood out. (Also read: Dhurandhar wasn’t shot in India or Pakistan; here’s the Asian country where the town of Lyari was recreated ) 1. Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Ref. 126503

Hamza leans into power dressing with the iconic Daytona. (JioStudios)

One of the most talked-about watches in the film, the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Ref. 126503, makes a bold statement whenever Ranveer Singh's Hamza leans into power dressing. As per the official Rolex website, this chronograph comes in a 40 mm Oyster case crafted in Oystersteel and yellow gold, with a tachymetric bezel that measures speeds up to 400 units per hour. It runs on the Calibre 4131 movement with a 72-hour power reserve and features a striking golden dial with black counters and Chromalight luminescence. The watch is also water-resistant up to 100 metres and finished with an Oyster bracelet in Yellow Rolesor. Estimated price: ₹18–22 lakh (market estimate) 2. Casio G-Shock GA-100-1A1

Built for action, Hamza’s G-Shock GA-100-1A1 is shock-resistant, water-ready, and engineered for extreme conditions. (JioStudios)

When Ranveer Singh's Hamza shifts into action mode, he opts for the rugged Casio G-Shock GA-100-1A1. As per Casio’s official specifications, this analogue-digital model is built to withstand shocks, magnetic forces, and water pressure up to 200 metres. It also features a millisecond stopwatch, speedometer, and four LCD displays for quick readability, making it the ultimate tool for extreme conditions. Estimated price: ₹7,500–9,500 3. Entry-Level G-Shock

Hamza’s simpler G-Shock keeps durability and practicality intact, reflecting a balance of style and rugged functionality. (Instagram)

Hamza also rotates a simpler G-Shock, which keeps the core durability and shock-resistance intact. According to Casio, this model retains the essential features of its bigger sibling while offering a more minimalist approach, perfectly reflecting Hamza’s mix of practicality and occasional flair. Estimated price: ₹ 9,000+ 4. Rolex Day-Date ‘President’

Jameel’s Rolex Day-Date ‘President’ exudes ultimate power, combining gold elegance and precision. (JioStudios)

For Rakesh Bedi's character Jameel Jamali, Hamza’s flashy counterpart, the Rolex Day-Date ‘President’ exudes pure authority. As per the official Rolex site, this watch boasts a 40 mm Oyster case in 18 ct yellow gold, a fluted bezel, and the iconic President bracelet. It runs on the Calibre 3255 movement with a 70-hour power reserve and features the signature day and date display. Estimated price: ₹ 44 lakh+ 5. Casio G-Shock Mudmaster GG-1000-1A3

Uzair’s Mudmaster is a survival-ready G-Shock, tough, mud-proof, and packed with compass and thermometer features for chaos. (JioStudios)