Dhurandhar wasn’t shot in India or Pakistan; here’s the Asian country where the town of Lyari was recreated

Dhurandhar is receiving widespread acclaim and performing strongly at the box office. While Aditya Dhar’s film is set in Pakistan, contrary to popular belief, it was neither shot in India nor Pakistan. The makers went the extra mile to recreate the iconic town of Lyari in an unexpected country, capturing its streets, culture, and local vibe with remarkable attention to detail. Here’s a closer look at how the Lyari town seen in the movie was brought to life in this Asian country. (Also read: Inside Tara Sutaria’s early Christmas bash with stunning décor, lavish festive feast and glamorous party looks. See pics ) Skipping India and Pakistan, Dhurandhar recreated the bustling streets of Lyari in a surprising Asian country for its shooting.

How was the iconic Lyari town recreated for Dhurandhar

The Lyari town depicted in the movie isn’t an actual location, it was a sprawling six-acre movie set, masterfully designed by production designer Saini S Johray. In a December 16 Instagram post, Johray shared a video by YouTuber The Fact Boii, explaining how the sets were created and the movie was shot.

The set was built in Bangkok, Thailand, with the support of over 500 Indian and Thai artists, many of whom had previously worked on acclaimed projects like The Family Man and The Night Manager. Initially, the team had planned to construct the set in Mumbai, but unpredictable weather made Thailand the ideal location for this large-scale production.

To recreate an authentic Pakistani look, the team meticulously studied newspaper clippings, headlines, old Pakistani films, and YouTube archives. This ensured that every detail, from wall textures to window grills, faithfully reflected Lyari’s character. Since most of the artists were Thai, the production team was extra careful to avoid any element that might give away the set’s actual location. Their painstaking efforts paid off, resulting in a stunningly realistic and immersive Lyari for the big screen.

Why team choose Thailand and how set was created

In a July 15 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Johray explained that shooting in Mumbai was impossible due to the monsoon season and the scale of the project. “We needed a six-acre set, which a studio couldn’t accommodate, and July rains made Mumbai unfeasible. After scouting various countries, we finally chose Thailand, which was perfect for a larger-than-life set,” he said.

He added, “Building the set in just 20 days was challenging, especially since we couldn’t bring 500 people from India. We collaborated with nearly 300–400 Thai artists, totalling around 500 people working day and night to complete the six-acre set.”