Inside Tara Sutaria’s early Christmas bash with stunning décor, lavish festive feast and glamorous party looks. See pics

Tara Sutaria rings in Christmas with unmatched enthusiasm every year, and this festive season was no exception. The 30-year-old actor began her celebrations a little early, transforming her home into a magical Christmas haven adorned with twinkling lights, elegant décor, and a lavish spread of festive delicacies. Tara Sutaria hosts an enchanting Christmas dinner with friends and festive flair. (Instagram/@tarasutaria)

The intimate yet starry gathering was attended by her boyfriend Veer Pahariya, Bhumi Pednekar, musician Himesh Reshammiya and his wife Sonia Kapoor, Orry, and several close friends. (Also read: Radhika Merchant keeps it simple in a cute mini dress and minimal makeup for annual day function; her outfit costs… )

Tara Sutaria gives fans a peek into her Christmas celebrations

On December 20, Tara treated her followers to a glimpse of the joyous celebrations by sharing a series of photos and videos on Instagram from her Christmas dinner party. In the first image, she looked glamorous in a black ensemble, posing amid dreamy décor featuring chandeliers, red floral accents, Christmas trees, and glowing candles. Other snapshots captured the indulgent festive feast, with roasted turkey, pies, brownies, cakes, and an array of holiday treats stealing the spotlight.

Sharing her excitement, Tara penned a heartfelt caption detailing the behind-the-scenes effort that went into hosting the celebrations. She spoke of days spent cooking, baking, curating table settings, sourcing crockery from across the country, singing carols, and perfecting the turkey. Expressing gratitude and joy, she concluded by wishing everyone a happy holiday season filled with kindness, peace, and clarity, reminding fans of the importance of compassion now more than ever.

About Tara's glam party look

For the party, Tara went all out on the glamour front, stepping out in a striking black ensemble. She wore a bralette-style top featuring a sweetheart neckline and a vibrant floral print, which she paired with a matching high-waisted, flared long skirt for a chic monochrome look.

She elevated the outfit with statement earrings and flawless festive makeup, kohl-rimmed eyes, smoky eyeshadow, softly blushed cheeks, and bold red lips. Completing her look, Tara styled her tresses in a sleek bun adorned with red flowers, adding the perfect festive flourish to her Christmas party appearance.