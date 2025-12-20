Radhika Merchant keeps it simple in a cute mini dress and minimal makeup for annual day function; her outfit costs…

Radhika Merchant attended Day 2 of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day on Friday and switched things up style-wise. Ditching her usual ethnic outfits and glam makeup, the Ambani family’s choti bahu opted for a simple, cool look in a cute mini dress paired with minimal makeup. Let’s decode her outfit and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani makes a graceful appearance in classic Kanjivaram saree paired with giant gold earrings at annual day event ) Radhika Merchant stuns in minimalist chic look at Ambani School Annual Day event.(Instagram/@yogenshah_s)

Radhika Merchant stuns in chic mini dress

Radhika Merchant, who is often seen serving high-fashion moments in exquisite outfits, switched gears this time and stepped out in a chic white and navy-blue mini dress. The outfit featured a turtleneck neckline paired with a stylish half-jacket, complete with decorative gold buttons and a belted waist that cinched the silhouette beautifully.

Adding a playful touch to the look, the dress flowed into a flared white skirt with a short hemline and delicate pleated detailing, making the ensemble feel equal parts polished and youthful.

When it came to accessories, Radhika kept things minimal. She styled her look with a grey crossbody sling bag, a black smartwatch on her wrist, a pair of classic diamond stud earrings, and comfortable flat shoes.

How much her outfit cost

If you loved Radhika’s look and are wondering how much it costs, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Her mini dress is from the shelves of fashion brand Self-Portrait and, as per the Ajio website, it comes with a price tag of ₹37,449.

Her makeup was kept simple with mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, and a nude lipstick. She styled her long, luscious tresses in a half-updo hairstyle, perfectly finishing off her look.

Apart from Radhika Merchant, the annual function at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School was attended by several other celebrities, including Nita Ambani, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan and his family, among others.