Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya open up about their first date, reveal the destination of their first trip as a couple

Actor Tara Sutaria and actor Veer Pahariya, who went public with their relationship earlier this year, have spoken about the early days of their romance. The couple made their relationship official in July 2025, following weeks of speculation by fans sparked by photographs from their vacations together and Veer's presence at Tara's fashion shows.

About their first date In a new interview with Travel + Leisure India, the couple spoke about their first romantic date as well as their first trip together as a couple. Reminiscing about their first date, Veer said, “I love that we have embraced our affection and love since our first date and have never shied away from expressing how we feel wherever we are.”

When asked if there was a specific moment that changed how they viewed each other, Veer pointed towards the earliest musical evening in their relationship. “It was probably our first date night, where I played the piano, and she sang until the sun came out,” he said.

Tara, however, said the connection was built over time rather than defined by one instance. “Sticking by each other through thick and thin as if we have known each other our whole lives,” she said, describing what stood out to her from the beginning.

“The Isle of Capri was where you take your best friend…” When asked about their first trip together and what made it memorable, Tara revealed a long-held family belief. “Growing up, my mum had always told me the Isle of Capri was where you take your best friend and beloved because there is an old saying that if you embrace this person on the boat while passing through the isle, you will stay this special forever, and that’s exactly what we did,” she said.

Veer added that the location held meaning for him even before they met. “Of course, it was somewhere very special to both of us on the Amalfi coast. Even before we knew each other, it was the one place we wanted to visit when we knew we had found our special one.”

Since confirming their relationship, Tara and Veer have continued to appear together at public events and on social media. Veer was last seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, while Tara recently celebrated her 30th birthday with family and Veer by her side.