Zendaya sent flowers to Anna Sawai after accidentally twinning at Met Gala, reveals stylist Law Roach

When it comes to fashion moments, there are few who can pull it off quite like Zendaya. The star has served several iconic red carpet looks as part of her movie promotions, and even on the Met Gala in the last few years. But this time, she accidentally twinned with Shogun star Anna Sawai on the biggest fashion event of the year. This gave fodder for many on social media to ask who wore it better. Now Zendaya's stylist Law Roach has addressed the Met Gala moment and said all is well between the two actors. (Also read: How a 59-year-old whom 'nobody recognised' on Met Gala red carpet topped Power Rankings; beat Zendaya, Rihanna, Priyanka) Zendaya and Anna Sawai wore almost same outfits at the Met Gala.

What Law Roach said

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at an event this week, Law said, “I think people thought that there was some type of disappointment on our end. Her stylist Karla Welch and I are very friendly, we've known each other for years, and Karla and I talked. Zendaya sent Anna flowers, you know, because it was her first Met.”

He added, “It wasn't any dissapointment. It was like two people paying homage to two different people. Yoko being Anna's inspiration, and Diana and Bianca being ours. It just happened and they both looked great. They are both beautiful women and I mean I hate the way that people try to pin women and stylists against one another. It was all great.”

About their outfits

At the Met Gala, Zendaya walked the blue carpet in a three-piece custom Louis Vuitton suit which was designed by Pharrell. Law Roach had styled the look. Meanwhile, Anna wore a very similar outfit, which was a custom Dior suit along with Cartier jewelry.

The theme for this year's event was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which draws from Monica L Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion. With the dress code Tailored for You, it’s the first Met Gala in over 20 years that was focused solely on menswear. The theme explores how Black dandies use fashion to shape identity across the Atlantic diaspora.