Zendaya and Tom Holland steal the show in stylish looks at Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer launch in Amsterdam

Let's take a quick look at both their outfit. Tom Holland kept it classic, while Zendaya dialled up the drama with her ensemble that exuded grandeur.

The countdown has begun for the much-anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth instalment in Tom Holland's MCU Spider-Man universe. The film is set to release in India on July 30. Ahead of the release, Zendaya and Tom Holland unveiled the trailer in Amsterdam, making a stylish appearance in red-carpet-ready ensembles. ALSO READ: Tom Holland's Spider-Man Brand New Day gets early release date in India, advance bookings begin June 17

Zendaya wore a black mini dress which has beautiful floral and leaf embroidery. It also looks like cobwebs. She layered the mini dress with a dramatic, long black coat. It came with long sleeves and a trailing hem, instilling a theatrical edge to the look. Styled with pointed-toe pumps, slick black hair, smoky eyes and dangling earrings, she turned into a gothic beauty for the red carpet.

Zendaya clearly stole the show in Louis Vuitton. As usual, her red-carpet looks are either high on the grandeur scale or rooted in sharp method dressing. This time, she chose a mix of both, bringing high-couture energy to the trailer launch.

Tom kept it simple yet classic, wearing a white button-down shirt layered over a crisp white undershirt. He paired it with a slim tie, relaxed-fit trousers, and polished black shoes. The easy silhouette toned down the sharper formal elements, channelling an effortless, easy-going charm. The dapper look is from Thom Browne.

The duo was seen pressing a button to make the trailer go live at the launch event in Amsterdam. Tom Holland thanked everyone tuning in, while Zendaya shared her excitement over fans finally getting to see the trailer.

The film will pick up after the events of the previous movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the world completely forgot who Peter Parker was after a spell cast by Doctor Strange. In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Spider-Man is anonymous again, but he is also facing a new set of challenges. The trailer hints at his powers becoming harder to control, with possible mutations and unexpected changes complicating things further. In the new trailer, he reaches out to Bruce Banner, suggesting that he may need help to understand what is happening to his powers. Later, the Hulk also appears in one of the scenes. Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink is also among the cast.