10 Breathable kurta picks for the hot and humid weather
Beat the heat in style with these breathable cotton kurtas that are lightweight, comfortable and perfect for office wear, casual outings and humid weather.
Our Picks
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
SHREE KRISHNA COLLECTION Plus Size Cotton Kurta for Women & Girls | Soft Breathable Fabric | Comfortable Fit Ethnic Kurti for Office Wear & Daily Use-GREEN-3XLView Details
₹380
LAVANDIS Women Cotton Straight Printed Kurti | Soft Breathable Kurta for Office & Casual Use | | Trendy Festive & Regular Wear Cotton Kurti GreenView Details
₹399
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₹64x 6 months₹380
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RAINDROP Women's Printed Cotton Straight Kurta | Soft & Breathable Fabric | 3/4 Sleeves | Casual, Office & Ethnic Wear Kurti BlueView Details
₹399
FIRSTRAIN Women Cotton Straight Printed Kurti | Soft Breathable Kurta for Office & Casual Use | Stylish Ethnic Long Kurta for Ladies | Trendy Festive & Regular Wear Cotton Kurti PurpleView Details
₹399
FIRSTRAIN Women Cotton Straight Printed Kurti | Soft Breathable Kurta for Office & Casual Use | | Trendy Festive & Regular Wear Cotton Kurti (in, Alpha, S, Regular, Maroon)View Details
₹359
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.Read moreRead less
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
When humidity is at its peak, getting dressed can feel like a challenge. Fabrics that cling, heavy embroidery and synthetic materials quickly become uncomfortable, making breathable cotton kurtas the easiest solution. They're lightweight, airy and comfortable enough to wear through long office hours, weekend errands and festive gatherings without feeling weighed down.
A well-made cotton kurta also happens to be one of the most versatile pieces you can own. Style it with cigarette pants for work, jeans for casual outings or palazzos for a more traditional look. If you're looking to refresh your wardrobe for the rainy season or simply want everyday ethnic wear that feels comfortable, these breathable kurtas deserve a spot in your collection.
10 Breathable kurtas for the hot and humid weather
1. Plus Size Cotton Kurta for Women & Girls
Designed with comfort in mind, this cotton kurta offers a relaxed silhouette that's ideal for hot, sticky days. The breathable fabric allows better airflow while the roomy fit ensures unrestricted movement throughout the day. It's especially suitable for office wear, daily errands and travel when comfort is your top priority.
Why you'll love it: A soft, lightweight cotton kurta that prioritises comfort without compromising on style.
2. Women's Cotton Straight Printed Kurti
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This straight-fit printed kurta is exactly the kind of wardrobe essential you'll reach for repeatedly. The breathable cotton fabric keeps you cool, while the understated print makes it versatile enough for work, college or casual lunches. Pair it with white trousers or denim for an effortless everyday look.
Why you'll love it: Minimal prints and breathable cotton make it suitable for almost every occasion.
3. RAINDROP Printed Cotton Straight Kurta
Crafted from soft cotton with comfortable 3/4 sleeves, this kurta feels perfect for humid weather. The straight silhouette flatters most body types, while the subtle print adds visual interest without looking overly festive. It's easy to wear, easy to style and ideal for everyday dressing.
Why you'll love it: Lightweight construction makes it perfect for long summer and monsoon days.
4. FIRSTRAIN Printed Cotton Kurti
If you enjoy classic everyday kurtas, this printed cotton option delivers exactly that. The breathable fabric keeps things comfortable even during humid afternoons, while the straight silhouette ensures a polished appearance suitable for office wear and casual outings alike.
Why you'll love it: A fuss-free staple that combines comfort with timeless styling.
5. FIRSTRAIN Cotton Straight Printed Kurti
This kurta focuses on simplicity, making it an easy addition to any capsule wardrobe. The lightweight cotton fabric feels gentle against the skin, while the versatile print makes accessorising incredibly easy. Whether paired with leggings or palazzos, it works effortlessly.
Why you'll love it: Comfortable enough for everyday wear and versatile enough for repeat styling.
6. SAMAYRA Pink Floral Printed Cotton Kurta
Floral prints instantly brighten a wardrobe, and this pink cotton kurta does exactly that. The square neckline gives it a contemporary touch, while the breathable fabric keeps you cool throughout the day. The lace-up detail at the back adds a subtle design element without affecting comfort.
Why you'll love it: Feminine, airy and perfect for everything from office days to weekend brunches.
7. FIRSTRAIN Cotton Straight Printed Kurti
Another everyday essential from FIRSTRAIN, this kurta combines soft cotton with an easy-to-style silhouette. The fabric feels breathable enough for warm weather, while the printed design ensures you won't have to rely heavily on accessories to complete the outfit.
Why you'll love it: A practical everyday kurta that works across seasons.
8. GRECIILOOKS Cotton Printed Anarkali Kurta Set
If you prefer something slightly dressier than a basic straight kurta, this printed Anarkali set offers the perfect middle ground. The cotton fabric keeps it breathable despite the fuller silhouette, while the elegant flare makes it suitable for office events, festive lunches and family gatherings.
Why you'll love it: Breathable comfort with a more elevated ethnic look.
9. Amazon Brand – Tavasya Cotton Solid Straight Kurta
Solid kurtas are some of the most versatile pieces you can own. This cotton straight kurta can easily be styled with printed dupattas, statement jewellery or colourful bottoms depending on the occasion. Its breathable fabric also makes it a reliable choice for everyday wear.
Why you'll love it: Timeless design that you'll wear far beyond one season.
10. FIRSTRAIN Cotton Straight Printed Kurti
Rounding off the list is another breathable cotton option that focuses on everyday practicality. Lightweight, comfortable and easy to maintain, this kurta is ideal for women looking to build a wardrobe of reliable daily essentials that don't sacrifice style.
Why you'll love it: Comfortable enough to wear from morning meetings to evening errands.
Tips for dressing comfortably in humid weather
- Choose breathable fabrics like cotton, linen and mulmul.
- Opt for relaxed silhouettes that allow airflow.
- Stick to lighter colours, which absorb less heat.
- Pair kurtas with cotton palazzos or straight pants instead of heavy leggings.
- Keep accessories minimal to avoid feeling weighed down.
- Finish the look with comfortable kolhapuris, flats or juttis.
When temperatures rise and humidity refuses to budge, breathable clothing becomes a necessity rather than a luxury. These cotton kurtas prove that staying cool doesn't mean compromising on style. Whether you're dressing for work, casual outings or everyday errands, they're the kind of wardrobe staples you'll happily wear on repeat.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.Read More
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