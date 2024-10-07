Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 deliver disappointing numbers at the US Box office after a flop opening

Joker: Folie a Deux, one of the most anticipated films of the year, turned out to be a huge disappointment at the US Box Office and worldwide. While it opened at the top spot in North America, the movie turned out to be far from the expectation. It also earned a lot less than its predecessor, Joker, which was released in 2019. The budget of the movie is estimated to be $190 million. Despite a strong opening, Joker 2 underperformed with a D rating from CinemaScore and disappointing earnings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Joker 2’s flop opening at US Box Office

The film is being talked about across the internet but for the wrong reasons as fans expressed their disappointment with the film. Moreover, it earned a horrific D rating from the CinemaScore and suffered from bad word of mouth. While the pre-sales of the movie were beaming with a collection of $70 million, it sank on the day of release and the opening weekend.

Reports from trade analyst, Luiz Fernando, revealed that Joaquin Phoenix led film collected $81.1 million during its 6-day opening whereas the first part earned $150.8 million in 2019. The sequel’s collection is estimated to be $40 million during the opening weekend in North America, as reported by Variety. The report also stated that the earning of the film was projected to be between $50 million and $65 million but later the upper limit was revised to $70 million.

Joker: Folie a Deux’s worldwide performance

Joker 2 was released in over 70 locations across the globe. However, the result worldwide Box Office numbers were similar to those of the domestic numbers. The film grossed $121.1 million worldwide while its predecessor earned a stellar $247 million at the world Box Office. The numbers are reportedly lower than what The Flash debut earned. It grossed $130.1 million and even Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson performed better than Joker 2 with a collection of $142.9 million, as reported by Koimoi.

The film starring Phoenix as Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, directed by Todd Phillips was released in theatres on October 4.