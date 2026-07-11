Randolph Mantooth dies at 80: Cause of death, wife, children, net worth and more about the 'Emergency!' star

Randolph Mantooth, the actor who became a television icon as paramedic John Gage in NBC's Emergency!, has died at the age of 80. He died on July 9 at a hospice facility in Ventura, California, following a long illness, according to his brother. Randolph Mantooth was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and passed away in a hospice following a protracted illness. (Randolph Mantooth Instagram)

Mantooth was diagnosed with cancer in 2015.

His family confirmed that he is survived by his wife, Kristen Mantooth, and siblings Donald and Tonya.

Mantooth became a household name in 1972 when he was cast opposite Kevin Tighe in Emergency!. The NBC drama ran for six seasons and followed the lives of Los Angeles County paramedics.