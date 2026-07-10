See pics| Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, Matt Damon make a surprise appearance at Mumbai theater

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon and producer Emma Thomas made a surprise appearance at Mumbai theater during a media and fan screening of The Odyssey. The Odyssey team

Nolan said, “This is not the first time I've come to Mumbai but its the first time I've had a chance to launch a film here. You are among the first audiences in the world to see the film. Its a thrill to be in India, I had the pleasure of filming here twice, once in Jodhpur, once in Mumbai. Everytime we come here its very special. I wanted to launch our film and experience it with the Indian audiences, one of the most knowledgeable, enthusiastic, cinematic audiences in the world.”

Damon who got cheers for his performance joined in and said, “We have had a premiere before but that's family and friends, this is the first real audience we have been in front of. It means the world to us that you liked it. We worked very hard, it was the result of thousands of people pushing themselves.”

Holland thanked the audience for welcoming the team with open arms, grace and love. “Noone brings an energy to a movie theatre like you do in India. Thank you for supporting and enjoying Chris's work, ” he said.