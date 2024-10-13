One Piece anime on hiatus till 2025 amid classic era revival with new Dragon Ball, Bleach series

As One Piece fans were anticipating a major announcement tied to the iconic manga and anime franchise, a big info drop caught them by surprise. Based on Japanese manga artist Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus, the long-running TV anime adaptation will reportedly be on a hiatus until April 2025. One Piece, which premiered in 1999, is one of the longest-running anime series produced by Toei Animation. (Toei Animation)

According to several credible anime news sources on X, formerly Twitter, and a new teaser reveal the One Piece Egghead Island arc will swing back into action on March 30, 2025. The reported break is being viewed as a pivotal period for the creatives behind the series to kick the show's quality and standards a notch higher. However, the ongoing month of October is still expected to be filled with other One Piece adventures as the ‘One Piece Fan Letter’ episode will be aired next Sunday.

The beloved franchise has also announced a “Special Edited version" of the Fish-Man Island arc. Fans can watch its broadcast on October 27. More detailed announcements related to the manga and anime are yet to be revealed.

One Piece and other manga title announcements awaited

The two-day Shonen Jump+ event, Jump Festa 2025, is slated for December 21 and 22 this year. This year's edition of the annual convention at Chiba's Makuhari Messe event hall, just outside of Tokyo, boasts a line-up of 42-stage events. Unmissable revelations attached not only to One Piece but also to other titles like My Hero Academia, Bleach, Gintama, Haikyu, Demon Slayer, Sakamoto Days, Witch Watch, Chainsaw Man, Spy X Family, Kaiju No 8, Dan Da Dan, Blue Exorcist, Dragon Ball and more will roll at the showcase.

Some big chapters closed this year as some old ones reopened

2024 has especially been a bittersweet year for anime and manga enthusiasts as numerous new-age franchises such as Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, Oshi no Ko, and others ran their course with concluding chapters. Nevertheless, in the roster of brand-new title announcements, viewers have also witnessed the resurgence of consequential classic anime titles like the Bleach series with the latest iteration titled “Thousand-Year Blood War” and Dragon Ball DAIMA. The former is streaming on Disney Plus or Hulu, depending on your location, whereas the latter is already available on Crunchyroll and will soon be out on Netflix as well.