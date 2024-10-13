Dan Da Dan Episode 3: Release date, where to watch and more

As whacky Dan Da Dan is, Science SARU has aptly captured the off-putting, fast-paced saga of the Ghosts x Aliens original manga series by Yukinobu Tatsu in the brand-new anime adaptation. Two episodes in, the visual treat offered by the Japanese animation studio behind Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and the upcoming Ghost in the Shell anime has proved that the production banner is “committed to producing high-quality animation” and not colouring inside the lines. Staying consistent with its imaginative, bombastic offerings, the anime studio is already on its way to becoming the best thing to happen to Otakus. Dan Da Dan Episode 3 will witness the 'Granny vs Granny clash' next week. (Science SARU)

Building up on this week's ‘That’s a Space Alien, Ain’t It?!’ episode, the forthcoming third entry of the season will finally introduce viewers to Momo's one-of-a-kind grandmother. As she goes up against the cursed Okarun, she will somewhat be instrumental in helping the two protagonists fight against the various paranormal forces threatening their lives and the world.

Listed for 12 episodes, the Science SARU anime features Creepy Nuts' “Otonoke” as the opening theme song. Meanwhile, ZUTOMAYO's “TAIDADA” closes the episode as the ending tune. The upcoming episode, “It's a Granny vs. Granny Clash!” will be out next week. Here’s what we know about the anime’s next release schedule.

Dan Da Dan Episode 3 release date and time

Crunchyroll has confirmed the broadcast and information about the Japanese title ahead of Episode 3’s release date. From October 3 onwards, weekly episodes will be released at 9 am PT.

Episodes following in line are expected to follow the same time schedule.

Check out the schedule below to determine when the new episode will likely be out in other time zones.

Pacific Daylight Time (PT): Thursday, October 17, at 9 am

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Thursday, October 17, at 12 pm

British Summer Time: Thursday, October 17, at 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, October 17, at 6 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, October 17, at 9:30 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, October 18, at 2 am

Watch the Dan Da Dan Episode 3 preview:

Where to watch Dan Da Dan episodes?

According to the official anime website, 28 MBS/TBS affiliated stations will facilitate simultaneous nationwide broadcast in the “Super Animeism TURBO” slot.

Dan Da Dan episodes will also be available across various local streaming platforms, depending on regional availability, including Anime Times, ABEMA, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, MUSE, U-NEXT, Lemino, WOWOW On Demand, and more.

International audiences may tune into Crunchyroll and Netflix for weekly episodes. English subtitles will be available on both streaming giants.

Check out more details here: anime-dandadan.com