Netflix announces Scott Pilgrim Anime with star-studded cast, original movie actors return for epic series

Anime fans, rejoice! Netflix has just announced a new anime series based on the popular comic and movie, Scott Pilgrim. And what's even more exciting is that the original movie cast will be reprising their roles as voice actors, including Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, and more. Netflix announces star-studded series Scott Pilgrim starring Michael Cera and original movie cast

In the casting announcement trailer released on YouTube, fans were treated to a glimpse of the familiar background and sound of Scott Pilgrim, as well as a ton of familiar names popping up on screen. Cera will be returning as the titular Scott Pilgrim, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, alongside Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Larson as Envy Adams, and Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells.

But that's not all, the series will also feature at least a few evil exes, with Chris Evans returning as Lucas Lee, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Mae Whitman as Roxy Richter, and Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves.

Fans of the original comic will be pleased to know that author Bryan Lee O'Malley will be executive producing, writing, and acting as showrunner alongside BenDavid Grabinski. And, to top it all off, Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World co-writer, director, and producer Edgar Wright will serve as executive producer.

In a statement, Wright said: "Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat."

No official title or release date has been announced yet, but the trailer promises that it's "coming soon." Fans of the original movie, released in 2010, praised its completely over-the-top storyline, ridiculous characters, and snappy humor.

IGN gave the film an 8/10 rating, saying that it "blends elements from movies, TV, comic books, and videogames, creating a pop-culture cocktail that is fun, funny and deliciously offbeat."

Also read | Netflix announced the anime adaptation of the manga series Pluto

So, mark your calendars, Scott Pilgrim fans, and get ready for an epic new adventure with your favorite characters in anime form!