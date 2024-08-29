Jujutsu Kaisen gets the Red Stage at Jump Festa 2025: More deets inside

Jump Festa 2025 has disclosed its dates and timings! The event will be held from Dec 21 to 22, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and the last admission will be at 4:30 p.m. at Makuhari Messe in Japan. Jujutsu Kaisen is rumoured to be assigned to the Red Stage, which makes the biggest announcements of the fest. Fans can't wait to hear more. Jujutsu Kaisen assigned red stage for Jump Festa 2025(Instagram )

What is the Red Stage?

According to reliable anime scoopers online, the Red Stage is assigned to the series, which could potentially involve upcoming anime projects. During previous Jump Festas, new anime projects were announced for series assigned to the stage, and so there is a higher chance of the same happening in 2025.

Apart from Jujutsu Kaisen, it is speculated that One Piece, My Hero Academia, SPY x FAMILY, Chainsaw Man, Kaiju No.8, Blue Exorcist, The Prince of Tennis, Rurouni Kenshin and Dragon Ball will also be addressed on the Red Stage. Fans are expecting exciting anime announcements and trailers for this list.

What is Jump Festa?

The annual event takes place in Makuhari Messe, Tokyo, Japan. Since 1999, this fest has hosted many manga artists, new media, character voice actors, and producers. Over the years, fans have gathered at the event to interact with their idols during special panels and conferences.

Shueisha Jump Media, the largest publishing company in Japan, hosts the grand occasion with new media, including anime, manga, and film. The fest also has a mascot, Kaizo-kun, designed by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama.

What else to expect from Jump Fest 2025?

Stage Blue is anticipated to put together Mission: Yozakura Family, Witch Watch, Sakamoto Days, BLEACH, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Gintama, Haikyuu!! Dandadan, World Trigger. After the Red Stage, the Blue Stage has the second-biggest projects, and the announcement also varies according to the level of assignment.

Green Stage or Weekly Shonen Jump and Jump SQ Joint Stage includes Akane-banashi, Undead Unluck, The Elusive Samurai, Me & Roboco, Dr. Stone, Moriarty the Patriot and Gag Manga Biyori. The Green Stage is third in standing but involves exciting initiatives for the series.

Lastly, there will be a Jump+ 10th Anniversary Stage, with projects Oshi no Ko, Opposites, Kamonohashi, Ron no Kindan Suiri, Akane-banashi, Magical Lumie, Marriage Toxin, Mato Seihei no Slave, Kindergarten Wars, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction, The Way of the Househusband, Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, Takopi's Original Sin, Aharen-san wa Hakarenai. It is speculated that this special stage will organise grand announcements celebrating the journey of Shueisha Jump Media and the mentioned projects.