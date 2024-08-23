Kaiju No 8 Chapter 113: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Kaiju No.8 Chapter 113 is expected to be released by the end of this month. It is speculated that the series is about to doll out exciting plot twists. MangaPlus has officially announced when the new issue will be out. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 113 official release date announced (Kaiju No. 8/ Production I.G.)

Kaiju No 8 Chapter 112 recap

This last chapter began with Mina Ashiro unleashing her custom weapon to attack No.9. The goal was achieved successfully when its shield broke. However, the antagonist was ready with a backup shield, which is seen at his core. After revealing the backup, he bragged about his victory, preventing Kafka Hibino’s attack while also regenerating his shield. Even though Mina made persistent efforts to kill No.9, he stood undefeated. However, that did not stop Hibino from trying to finish the villain with a final blow.

Another surprise that shocked the fans was related to Isao Shinomiya, the Director of the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force. Despite being dead, Isao still partially controlled Kaiju No.9. During the attack, Kafka landed his Alternative Sixth Form, Neo God of Thunder. This helped him surpass the monster's power, and he broke his second shield. The chapter ended with no confirmation of No.9’s defeat.

Also Read | Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers: Major character return, og trio comeback teased before ‘the end to a long battle’

When and where to read Kaiju No 8 Chapter 113?

As reported by MangaPlus, Kaiju No.8 is set to stream on August 30, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. JST. The series will be available to read on Viz Media’s official website, Shuiesha’s MangaPlus, and the Shonen Jump+ app. Viewers might need a valid subscription plan to gain access to these websites. Timings and availability may differ for international fans based on their location.

Season 1 of the anime adaptation is streaming on Crunchyroll.

Time Zone Time Day Date Pacfic Daylight Time 8:00 AM Thursday August 29, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 AM Thursday August 29, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM Thursday August 29, 2024 Japan Standard Time 12:00 AM Friday August 30, 2024 British Summer Time 4:00 PM Thursday August 29, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 PM Thursday August 29, 2024

Also Read | Was Jujutsu Kaisen’s ‘unbelievable project’ really ‘special’? Fans disappointed by results

What can fans expect from Kaiju No 8 Chapter 113?

Fans can expect the confirmation of No.9’s defeat. The cliffhanger is suspected to end in the upcoming chapter. There is a possibility that the shield will be permanently damaged, and the monster will no longer be in a state to battle. In such a situation, the Kaiju Defense Force will seek major victory, gaining the upper hand on the battlefield.

It is speculated that this may be a turning point for the plot. This episode could either hint at the story’s end or indicate another story arc that will continue the series' scope. However, it is too early to make that judgement.