Was Jujutsu Kaisen’s ‘unbelievable project’ really ‘special’? Fans disappointed by results

New reports have revealed details about what was believed to be the Jujutsu Kaisen “unbelievable project” and its inclusions. However, it has failed to please fans who had high expectations from the surprise. Initial speculations about the projects are now a waste and fans have lost hope of the series' continuation. Jujutsu Kaisen 'Unbelievable Project' revealed(Instagram )

What is the Jujutsu Kaisen ‘unbelievable project’?

It seems Gege Akutami’s manga is finally reaching the ultimate climax of Shinjuku Showdown. Yuji Itadori and Sukuna are expected to have their final fight, and fans are excited to know the results. As the series comes closer to its end, interesting announcements have been made to reassure fans.

Recently, Jujutsu Kaisen’s franchise announced a potential ‘unbelievable project’ including potentially exciting news for the fans. According to a Shonen Jump Weekly scooper on X, this surprise will grant 245 free chapters to read on the Shonen+ App and Zebrack. It will also include a countdown video, special wallpaper gifts in SNS, and the JJK Volume 27 cover.

Also Read | One Piece Episode 1117 delayed: Check out new release date and time, watch teaser trailer

How have fans reacted to the news?

It is no surprise that fans held high expectations from the ‘unbelievable project.’ However, the announcement has failed to uphold their spirits, and their disappointment in this initiative runs deep. After the announcement, a Twitter user commented, “...What does the word “special” and “unbelievable” mean to the Japanese?” A similar frustration was mentioned by another reader, who expressed, “After the MHA and Tokyo Ghoul announcement, I don't trust Japan anymore.”

Another user wrote, “And here I thought it was Nobara’s spin-off manga. " The fan highlighted their disappointment and high expectations from the announcement.

A disappointed fan slandered Shonen Jump and noted, “These “special projects” are ridiculous. Not only this one, but MHA too! Can’t they be more creative?! Oh, wait, we are talking about shonen jump, sorry, short answer is no.”

Also Read | Tower of God Season 2 Episode 8: Exact release date, time and more

What were fans expecting from the Jujutsu Kaisen special project reveal?

Fans have lost hope after the announcement for a second part of Jujutsu Kaisen, someone on twitter commented, “Means we are not getting JJk part 2?” Rather than hyping its audience, it seems this project has caused damage that can’t be repaired.

People who were hyped by the project had a mountain of hopes that were trampled. Expectations of a Jujutsu Kaisen-inspired game, movie and even a new season were circulated amongst readers. A Redditor even commented, “Imagine a live-action movie lmao, imagine seeing JoGOAT."

An excited fan also wrote, “New game has the biggest chance, but I do really want a sequel in all honesty. It would really help characters who weren’t first fleshed out (mainly Angel) have a chance to be explored more deeply while also focusing on a new premise /plot point.”

Another user wanted a Star Wars-style series from Gege. The commenter reacted, “I hope he makes a bunch of short stories using all of his lore dumps he never explained. A Star Wars vision type series would genuinely go hard.”

However, these expectations were far from reality. The announcement failed to create a storm of excitement among readers.