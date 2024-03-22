Tokyo Ghoul anime reboot hopes revived? Upcoming 10th-anniversary project awakens dormant pipe dream

The Tokyo Ghoul anime adaptation has possibly invited more bashing than respect during the 2010s. With psychologically mature content at its centre, the dark fantasy series was adapted from Sui Ishida's manga series, which rolled out in the Weekly Young Jump magazine from September 2011 to 2014. Its anime counterpart first dropped on Tokyo MX in July 2015. Later that year, the 12-episode series concluded its run in September. Although the original season is lauded by many for carrying forward the visual magnitude of the manga's magnificence, its follow-up sequels were a major letdown for the fans who, in some extreme cases, even refuse to acknowledge their existence. Tokyo Ghoul manga stopped rolling out in the magazine Weekly Young Jump in September 2014, and the anime adaptation's first season also concluded its run in the same month.

Tokyo Ghoul √A and Tokyo Ghoul:re came out in 2015 and 2018, respectively. However, neither of these installments could garner the unfathomable love extended to the manga series. Fans jumped in to do what any fandom would've resorted to – demand a reboot. It's been years since these online discussions caught heat again, but an anime scooper's latest report has once again shone a hopeful light on the long-forgotten pipe dream.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Tokyo Ghoul anime reboot

After noticing a web domain update, online scooper Manga Mogura kicked off the Tokyo Ghoul remake train. Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) profile, they remarked: "Tokyo Ghoul" Anime 10th Anniversary Project might be upcoming judging from a recent web domain registration."

Also read | 2024 Spring Anime schedule: What, when and where to watch

However, in the same tweet, the admin informed fans that no official word had been heard on the issue. Moreover, it's pretty early in the day to even anticipate a fixed notion of what the said anniversary project would entail. Old fans took this opportunity to dive into the bittersweet memories of a potential Tokyo Ghoul reboot, hoping for a “FullMetal Alchemist treatment” for their favourite title as well.

Studio Pierrot's hustle in packing in too much information is deemed distasteful to this day. The ‘re’ season dropped in 2018, so not enough time has elapsed for a reboot to kick into motion. Regardless of the traditional route and timeline for such revivals, the 10th-anniversary web domain registration (yet to surface) has undoubtedly left the internet forums abuzz.

“If this is a Tokyo Ghoul “Brotherhood” situation, this may be the greatest news in a while,” wrote an X user, referring to the Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood series, another iteration of the manga adaptation that was conceived to make way for a faithful rendition. Tokyo Ghoul anime's tenth anniversary is still some months away. All we can do till then is wait for the web domain mystery to be resolved in time.

The previous anime seasons are streaming on Crunchyroll, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video (in select regions). Additionally, the manga's English translation is available on the Viz Media website.

About Tokyo Ghoul anime:

Its official synopsis reads:

"Ghouls live among us, the same as normal people in every way - except their craving for human flesh. Shy Ken Kaneki is thrilled to go on a date with the beautiful Rize. But it turns out that she's only interested in his body - eating it, that is. When a morally questionable rescue transforms him into the first half-human half-Ghoul hybrid, Ken is drawn into the dark and violent world of Ghouls, which exists alongside our own."

If not the anime, then its opening theme, Unravel, instantly cast its spell on the viewers back in the day. It still retains its post as one of the most unforgettable and iconic anime soundtracks years after failed adaptations.