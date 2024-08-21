 Tower of God Season 2 Episode 8: Exact release date, time and more - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 8: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Aug 21, 2024 01:53 PM IST

Read to know more about the release of Tower of God Season 2 episode 8.

The anime based on SIU’s South Korean manhwa Tower of God is all set to broadcast the next episode in the series’ sequel. The previous episode saw Viole fight against Urek Mazino which left the audience with a very inconsequential end. Yihwa also made a fresh start after Hwaryun’s harsh comments about her family.

The new episode of Tower of God Season 2 will be released on August 25 (JST).(@anime_ToG/X)
The new episode of Tower of God Season 2 will be released on August 25 (JST).(@anime_ToG/X)

Also Read: Chainsaw Man Chapter 176: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 8 release date and time

Episode 8 of Tower of God Season 2 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 25 (JST). The episode will be released at 11 pm in Japan, however, the time of release can differ for international fans. It is advised to follow the below schedule to catch the latest episode just in time.

Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific Daylight TimeSundayAugust 25, 20247:00 am
Eastern Daylight TimeSundayAugust 25, 202410:00 am
British Summer TimeSundayAugust 25, 20243:00 pm
Central European Summer TimeSundayAugust 25, 20245:00 pm
Indian Standard TimeSundayAugust 25, 20247:30 pm
Philippine TimeSundayAugust 25, 202410:00 am
Japanese Standard TimeSundayAugust 25, 202411:00 pm
Australian Central TimeSundayAugust 25, 202411:30 pm

Where to watch Tower of God Season 2 Episode 8?

Fans residing in Japan can watch the latest episode of Tower of God season 2 on local TV networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun Television, KBS Kyoto, and BS Nippon Television.

International fans can watch the episode on streaming platform Crunchyroll and the episode will be released 30 minutes after its airtime in Japan.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1124 full spoilers leaked online, check out release date and time

What to expect from Tower of God Season 2 Episode 8?

Episode 8 will be titled Her Name Is Emily which clearly indicates that a new character named Emily will be introduced in the series. Emily is suspected to be a chatting box which is created by a mysterious Acorn Workshop. The new episode might also reveal the reason behind Viole’s sacrifice for Miseng’s sake as he came back to his senses by the end of the previous episode.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Anime / Tower of God Season 2 Episode 8: Exact release date, time and more
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On