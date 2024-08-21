Tower of God Season 2 Episode 8: Exact release date, time and more

The anime based on SIU’s South Korean manhwa Tower of God is all set to broadcast the next episode in the series’ sequel. The previous episode saw Viole fight against Urek Mazino which left the audience with a very inconsequential end. Yihwa also made a fresh start after Hwaryun’s harsh comments about her family. The new episode of Tower of God Season 2 will be released on August 25 (JST).(@anime_ToG/X)

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 8 release date and time

Episode 8 of Tower of God Season 2 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 25 (JST). The episode will be released at 11 pm in Japan, however, the time of release can differ for international fans. It is advised to follow the below schedule to catch the latest episode just in time.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday August 25, 2024 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday August 25, 2024 10:00 am British Summer Time Sunday August 25, 2024 3:00 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday August 25, 2024 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday August 25, 2024 7:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday August 25, 2024 10:00 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday August 25, 2024 11:00 pm Australian Central Time Sunday August 25, 2024 11:30 pm

Where to watch Tower of God Season 2 Episode 8?

Fans residing in Japan can watch the latest episode of Tower of God season 2 on local TV networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun Television, KBS Kyoto, and BS Nippon Television.

International fans can watch the episode on streaming platform Crunchyroll and the episode will be released 30 minutes after its airtime in Japan.

What to expect from Tower of God Season 2 Episode 8?

Episode 8 will be titled Her Name Is Emily which clearly indicates that a new character named Emily will be introduced in the series. Emily is suspected to be a chatting box which is created by a mysterious Acorn Workshop. The new episode might also reveal the reason behind Viole’s sacrifice for Miseng’s sake as he came back to his senses by the end of the previous episode.