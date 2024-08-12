Someone advised The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola to make ‘normal movies’ like Batman, Star Wars; he responds

Francis Ford Coppola is coming out with his first film in 13 years, Megalopolis, a sci-fi epic. However, when he shared a poster of the film on his Instagram handle, a fan commented to ask him why he doesn't do “normal movies” like a Batman or a Star Wars. (Also Read – Extra from Megalopolis set breaks silence on Francis Ford Coppola's forceful kissing: ‘I was in shock’) Francis Ford Coppola is coming up with his next, Megapolis(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Coppola responds

Francis responded to the user's comment and wrote, “Because you already have good Batman and Star Wars movies. Aren't you curious to see something you've never seen before?” “Something different, something with a different perspective. Something that feels new. Something that we may feel, we may not even understand. It's the questioning that inspires new creativity,” he added.

Internet reacts

While Francis was quite receptive of the grouse, many other Instagram users weren't. One of them replied, “imagine saying this to the guy who directed the godfather and apocalypse now.” Another wrote, “Why should he? There‘s a lot of movies like that.” “Because he is not conventional,” reasoned a user.

About Megalopolis

Francis' $120-million Roman epic, set in a futuristic New York, will land in theaters, including IMAX screens, on September 27. It debuted at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where the film was met with mixed reviews but broad admiration for its daring.

In the film, Adam Driver stars as Cesar, an artist-inventor with dreams of a utopian metropolis at odds with the city's mayor (Giancarlo Esposito). It co-stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Laurence Fishburne, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman.

Coppola has spent decades pondering Megalopolis and ultimately sold off pieces of his considerable wine empire to largely finance it himself. It's his first film in 13 years after his 2011 horror film Twixt. Megalopolis has been picked up by Lionsgate Films for distribution in the US and Canada.

Francis, 85, has won 5 Oscars throughout his decades-long career. His credits include the gangster epic Godfather trilogy, Apocalypse Now, The Conversation, and The Rainmaker. He has also produced his daughter Sofia Coppola's movies like The Virgin Suicides.