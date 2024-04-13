Weekend anime watchlist: When and where to watch Kaiju No 8, Black Butler Public School arc, other premieres
Naoya Matsumoto's manga series Kaiju No 8 and Shinogi Kazanami's The New Gate TV adaptations are officially a reality. Catch their premieres this weekend.
The weekend is here, and so are some of the most anticipated anime premieres of the Spring lineup. With Makoto Shinkai's highly acclaimed coming-of-age film Suzume now streaming on Netflix, the world is clearly working in favour of anime and manga fans. The upcoming Spring anime lineup also boasts an array of releases, bringing some of the most loved mangas or graphic novels to life.
Over this weekend, otakus may kick back and enjoy their time off while sipping on their favourite anime content across several streaming platforms. Crunchyroll will especially turn out to be one of your best friends as much-awaited titles, like Kaiju No 8, The New Gate and more such TV adaptations, are officially going live on Saturday.
Here's what you should tune into on this April weekend.
Weekend anime releases
Kaiju No 8
Release Date: April 13 at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 7:30 pm IST
Genre: Shonen
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
About the anime: Kafka Hibino is a 32-year-old man aspiring to join The Defense Force to fulfil his childhood promise to a friend, Mina Ashira. Seeking inspiration from a new coworker, Reno Ichikaw, who's equally driven to join the force, Kafka finally decides to sit for the entrance exam and join his childhood friend to protect the world.
However, his aspirations are thrust forward in an unexpected direction when a kaiju employs Kafka as its host and he gains supernatural abilities. Using these powers at his disposal, he faces off against other mighty Kaiju - as part human and part Kaiju himself. But how long will it be before the Kaiju side takes over for good?
Whisper Me a Love Song
Release Date: Sunday, April 14, at 1:30 am JST / April 13 at 12:30 pm ET / April 13 at 12 pm CT / April 13 at 10 am PT
Genre: Girls love - music
Streaming platform: HIDIVE
About the anime: When a high school band performs to welcome the incoming freshers, Himari falls for the band's vocalist, Yori. Misconstruing her feelings with having become a fan of Yori, she “confesses” to her. Yori, too, misunderstands her love for music alone, and soon, a series of confusions creates a lovely chaos entangling the two.
The New Gate
Release Date: April 14 at 1:30 am JST
Genre: Action-adventure, Isekai
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu. The full series is expected to drop on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.
About the anime: Akin to the Sword Art Online narrative, the eponymous title represents an online life-or-death game. Among the tens of thousands of players, Shin is the most adept veteran of the game. As the legendary player strives to free others from it by killing the boss, a new plot twist awaits him despite his milestone achievement.
A flashing light blinds his vision and transports him 500 years into the game's future. The only way out - clearing the quests, and for that, he traces his steps back to the in-built game allies who help him tackle the numerous hindrances in his path.
Black Butler: Public School Arc
Release Date: April 13 at 9 am PT
Genre: Dark fantasy, comedy
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
About the anime: Continuing a new arc of the acclaimed series, the Public School chapter is centred around the illustrious Phantomhive earldom manor's loyal butler Sebastian. He is a nimble and resourceful worker who is ready to go to great lengths to finish the impossible - almost as if it's all too good to be true.
Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen
Release Date: April 13
Genre: Fantasy, action
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
About the anime: Arc Ruler's threat to recreate the world in his vision causes frenzy among the world's Digital Friends. With new enemies on the rise, the world's fate is in Light and his friends' hands as they must neutralise the three towers empowering this fatal destruction.