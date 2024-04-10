Crunchyroll reveals release date for Demon Slayer Season 4. Here's when to watch

Crunchyroll has officially announced the international release date for the fourth season of ‘Demon Slayer,’ also known as Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training is set to debut on May 12, 2024, the fourth season will premiere simultaneously in Japan, North America, South America, and Europe. Is Demon Slayer Season 4 adapting only a fraction or the entirety of the manga?(Ufotable)

When will Demon Slayer Season 4 go live?

According to Crunchyroll, the streaming platform will exclusively air the fourth season in North America, South America, and Europe. Viewers can expect new episodes to drop weekly on Sundays following the initial debut on May 12th.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

However, details regarding the dubbed version and specific release times are yet to be disclosed and are expected to be revealed closer to the release date.

ALSO READ| Demon Slayer 4: What manga lovers can expect from anime?

What portion of the manga will Demon Slayer Season 4 cover?

The fourth season will be mainly devoted to translating the Hashira Training arc that comes as the next to last arc from the manga. Only the last arc provides a final battle. On the other hand, there are some people who claim that the anime would not entirely present the manga material.

Through the Hashira Training arc, which is the 9th arc of the whole series, a prolix adaptation tends to happen that is probably 2 chapters per episode. In addition, it would be a short season around 4 to 5 episodes.

This brings up the issue of how it will affect the fans in terms of how it unravels and whether it will present any side stories that are exclusive to the anime itself. In the contrary, there’s no official confirmation whatsoever, but the show might travel at a slower pace, with just one chapter being covered in every episode. It is assumed by other individuals that the time of its final arc would be less significant, so marketing effort is reduced as well.

ALSO READ| 2024 Spring Anime schedule: What, when and where to watch

Nevertheless, there is not clear information about the Season 4 theme or how long it will last. To make matters worse, fans are fussed about theme. Notwithstanding that it could arguably identify some features of the mainline dramatical episode, the marketing emphasis seems to be mainly toward the Hashira Training plotline. This has ignited some fans speculating that the first season may actually contain fewer episodes, which may have been the reason why the airing of every episode has been so close following the ending of the previous one.

Fans looking forward season 4 are waiting impatiently with high hopes and there are hopes to watch an exciting continuation of the ‘Demon Slayer’ story.