Demon Salyer 4: What manga lovers can expect from anime?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has succeeded in becoming as huge as it can in the world of Anime. Irrespective, the fans are anxious for the fourth season. The season finale- an exploder that set the stage for further events in the continuous storyline was a massive success. Demon Slayer manga ending prompts speculation on anime adaptation(Ufotable)

Like nowadays, they are in the usual dispute over "what will happen next in the new season?." However, with the “Demon Slayer: “Kimetsu no Yaiba” manga ending, people willing to look into the ending of a story can now just read the original manga instead. Nevertheless, it is a matter of fans' speculation whether this change from page to screen will represent the novel.

The anime adaptation of Demon Slayer provides a great deal of consistency with its manga because of its loyal adaptation. This anime stands apart from other typical teen anime due to its producers taking more time to produce a single season fully rather than coming to an end immediately after season one. Each season, comprising 13 episodes, is devoted to a single manga arc. An outlier in this pattern is “Demon Slayer: As a result, “Kimetsu no Yaiba – Train To the West” as the movie, which unquestionably adapted the whole arc of the series in only two hours while the episodes from the bonus season later followed.

What transpired in the previous season of Demon Slayer?

We witnessed Tanjiro and Nezuko defending the Swordsmith Village from demonic threats in the preceding season. Amidst the chaos, Tanjiro wields an unfinished new weapon to vanquish Gyutaro, the demon leader. This act leads to the demise of five additional demons. The prolonged battle exposes Nezuko to daylight, causing Tanjiro to dread the worst for his sister. Miraculously, it’s revealed that Nezuko is unharmed, possessing a rare immunity to sunlight. This discovery allows her to abandon her daytime confinement and even begin regaining her speech.

While Tanjiro rejoices, Muzan, the demon king, celebrates for a different reason. Learning of Nezuko’s unique ability, he sees an opportunity to achieve immortality by absorbing her. Muzan’s newfound knowledge prompts him to rally the Upper Demons for an all-out assault on the Demon Slayers Corp.

Muzan’s role in the series thus far

Muzan, the principal villain, has been a shadowy figure, appearing in only a handful of episodes. Despite his elusive presence, the protagonists’ ultimate aim is to defeat him. Muzan’s command over a legion of demons makes him an elusive target, with each demon encountered by the heroes acting at his behest.

The anticipation for the fourth season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is palpable, as fans await to see how the animation will honor the manga’s legacy and bring the story to life in a new dimension.