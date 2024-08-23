Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers: Major character return, og trio comeback teased before ‘the end to a long battle’

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga series is racing towards its final climax, with the last chapter of Gege Akutami's magnum opus slated to roll out on September 30. For the time being, the epic war between the King of Curses and JJK protagonists rages on. The epic showdown just took things a notch higher with certain bits circling back to the roots of the story. The OG Jujutsu Kaisen trio is back -- Nobara, Megumi and Yuji.

On Thursday, August 22, the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 were leaked online, teasing beforehand that the “OG JJK trio” – Yuji, Megumi and Nobara will play pivotal roles in the final arc as the issue wraps up supernatural action next month. The leaked information has further revealed there will be no break next week, which means that the 268th chapter will follow subsequently after the forthcoming entry. JJK 267 will be out on Monday, August 26 at 12 am JST / Sunday, August 25, at 7 am PT.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers

Trusted JJK scooper @Go_Jover is back at it with the new reveals. According to the new spoilers, one of the most beloved protagonists – Nobara Kugisaki – will be taking back the reins upon her highly anticipated return in the series.

However, before the spoilers get down to her, they pick things up with a discussion about body swap training. The exchange between Yuta and Gojo leads the former to ask the latter to give him the final Sukuna finger so that he can encourage Rike to consume it, enabling her to copy the King of Curses' shrine cursed technique. But Gojo turns down his suggestion.

Although he agrees that the Sukuna finger would help Yuta fulfill his cursed technique requirement, it wouldn't be enough to analyse the shrine cursed technique information. Yuta concurs with him as he recalls that even with cursed speech he needed Inumaki's input about how to harness it. Rika simply needs to devour a part of the subject's body to copy a cursed technique. The quantity and nature of the body part is determined by weighing out the subject he's copying from and the number of times he'll be using it.

Yuta explains further, saying that if he wants to copy a strong cursed technique, he must ingest a Jujutsu Sorcerer's body part that is severely fatal to them. He can then fulfill the technique's requirement by using a binding vow to limit the use.

However, if the part that Rika ate is regenerated on the subject's body with reversed cursed technique, then that consumed bit will become useless and his copy cursed technique's requirement will also remain unfulfilled.

Expanding on the vision, Yuta says that he previously used Inumaki and Hana's arms because he knew that they couldn't heal them by harnessing reversed cursed technique and modern science. Moreover, he took a part of Charles' ribcage to copy his cursed technique (Hakari assured him that he will be healed eventually).

Once Mei asks Yuta if he has any knowledge about Yuji and Sukuna's “resonance” from Todo, he nods along. While they're hoping to execute the plan before taking on Sukuna, they leave Yuji with the bare minimum information.

He's also seen telling Yuji in the past that his body is engraved with Sukuna's cursed technique and there was no need to doubt it because Satoru Gojo confirmed it with his six eyes.

The narrative switches back to present day, and Sukuna take note of Yuji missing more than the one finger he tore off in his attempts to transfer himself to Megumi. Soon catching the bluff, he realises that Yuta used Yuji's finger to copy shrine cursed technique.

Nobara is back!

The scene jumps to Utahime and Gakuganji, who are at the place where Sukuna's last finger is sealed. In cryptic terms, Gaku asks if “that” technique could penetrate the special grade cursed object. Utahime responds by highlighting that maybe “she” can pull it off through a binding vow that would allows her solely focus on applying the technique's effect. However, they're concerned by the fact that not been long since “she” work up.

The next scene cuts to Nobara saying, “Rejoice boys,” answering the question, who “she” was supposed to be. She then uses “resonance” on Sukuna's final finger. Shortly after that, the King of Curses convulses, finally realising that it was Nobara's cursed technique. Losing all calm, he freaks about not being able to open his domain.

Yuji's emotions get the better of him as he tears up after the realisation that Nobara is alive. She then directly addressed him in her characteristic cocky ways. The new development empowers Yuji and he barely gives Sukana any time to recover from Nobara's offence and quickly hits with his soul dismantle. An action-packed sequence follows as Yuji batters Sukuna, landing brutal punches . The King of Curses can't take it and throws up. However, that's not a sign of him giving up. Eventually, he responds with a punch of his own and hits Yuji.

Talking back to Yuji, Sukuna perceives he's runs out of more moves and surpassed his limits. However, Yuji swiftly gives him an unexpected answer, hitting him with his special delayed second impact punch. He's locked in the moment and is invested in putting an end to the “ever-cycling curse.” Karma soon hits Sukuna in the face as Yuji lashes at him with a black flash.

The upcoming chapter concluded with the editor's comment: “The end to a long battle.”