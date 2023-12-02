Jujutsu Kaisen x Fortnite crossover: Nobara's death makes for a surprise for fans

Episode 19 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 saw the death of one of the most famous characters and loved characters of the series, Nobara Kugisaki. Since the release of the episode, fans worldwide have been mourning the death of the character, with some even thinking of dropping the series after the back-to-back deaths of Nobara and Kento Nanami.

Since the release of the episode, fans worldwide have been mourning the death of the character, with some even thinking of dropping the series after the back-to-back deaths of Nobara and Kento Nanami.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Well, others have been trying to lighten up the mood by creating an unexpected crossover between the anime and the much-loved game Fortnite, which seemingly recreated the moment of Nobara's death.

Shortly after the airing of Nobara's death, a video clip went viral on social media, where a player using Nobara's skin on Fortnite could be seen engaging some enemies in a shootout. As the enemy fired back at the player, the clip transitioned to Nobara's death in the anime, where she collapsed from Mahito's attack.

Nobara met her untimely death at the hands of the Cursed Spirit Mahito after being hit in the face with his Idle Transfiguration Technique. Half of her face blew up, leading her to collapse on the floor, apparently dead as a result of the attack.

What has the fans sad, is her death comes right after the death of Kento Nanami.

The Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, in particular, has taken a toll on its viewers, as things look worse for the protagonists with each passing episode.

Though this crossover, was a fan-made one, Epic Games did announce a collaboration with Fortnite. Skins of Saturo Gojo, Megumi Fushiguro, Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki were available in the game. Fans were delighted to get the chance to play the game as their favourite characters.

Despite her death, fans remain hopeful that Nobara will return to the story some day.