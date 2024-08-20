Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

The popular manga, Jujutsu Kaisen revealed the release date of its next chapter on the official website of MANGA Plus. The weekly Shonen magazine recently announced that the manga will end in the next five chapters. The final chapter of the manga will be released on Monday, September 30. To recap the previous chapter, Megumi returned and he, along with Yuji Itadori, landed punches after punches on Ryomen Sukuna. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 will be released on Monday, August 26 (JST).(@JJKcontents/X)

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen shocks fans with announcement of manga's final chapter: Date out

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 will be released on Monday, August 26, 2024 (JST) according to the information revealed on the MANGA Plus’ official website. However, the exact time of release may differ from country to country due to the different time zones followed across the globe. Fans from different countries can use the following table to know the exact time of release in their country.

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7 AM, Sunday, August 25, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10 AM, Sunday, August 25, 2024 British Summer Time 4 PM, Sunday, August 25, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Sunday, August 25, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Sunday, August 25, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Sunday, August 25, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Monday, August 26, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30 AM, Monday, August 26, 2024

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267?

The latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. Fans can also access the chapter on Viz Media’s official website and Shonen Jump+ app. Once the chapter is released, fans can also buy the corresponding volume which will include Chapter 267 as well.

Also Read: Rick and Morty anime: Exact release date, where to watch and more

What to expect from Jujutsu Kiasen Chapter 267?

The next chapter in the manga is expected to have some significant revelations as the manga will wrap up soon and there are a lot of questions to be answered. The chapter will begin with the explanation behind the new look of the King of Curses’ final finger which could be connected to Nobara Kugisaki. It can also turn out to be one of Sukuna’s wicked tricks. It was revealed earlier that Megumi is capable of using his cursed technique even against Sukuna’s will. In the next chapter, Sukuna will either stifle Megumi. It will be interesting to see if this will result in Megumi having a moment of inspiration or if he would truly like to live with Yuji now.