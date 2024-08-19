Rick and Morty anime: Exact release date, where to watch and more

The popular animated series, Rick and Morty will not release its next season until sometime in 2025, however, it has released its spin-off called Rick and Morty: Anime. As the title suggested, it is an anime and is released as a full-fledged season for the first time. The previous two releases of anime in 2021 and 2022, respectively, consisted of only five pilot episodes. Rick and Morty: Anime was released on August 15, 2024.(@RickandMorty/X)

Also: New anime announced: Witch Watch slated for 2025 premiere | Watch trailer

Where to watch Rick and Morty: Anime?

The anime series aired on Thursday, August 15 with its release a day behind on the streaming platform, Max on Friday, August 16. The episodes of the anime are scheduled to be released every Friday until sometime in October of this year. The anime is said to be ten episodes long.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 14: Exact release date, time and more

What to expect from Rick and Morty: Anime?

Even though it is a spin-off, Rick and Morty will continue to be the main characters of the anime. It is set in an alternate world where superheroes have been banned and the story kicks off with the death of a former hero-turned-government agent in 1985. Rorschach, another retired superhero, begins to investigate the murder, leading to a chain reaction that could ignite a global war.

What is the difference between Rick and Morty: Anime and series?

The anime was created by Takashi Sano who also created the popular anime series, Tower of God. The art style of the show bends more towards the anime style than the Western animation style. The show is available to view in Japanese dub and has been officially listed on the website of My Anime List.

While the show is being called a spin-off, it is more of a case based on multiverse theory. Jason DeMarco, action and anime in charge of the series stated at the San Diego Comic-Con, “This isn’t a spinoff, this is [Sano’s] reinterpretation of the characters and themes from the original. He had the freedom to interpret them how he wanted within the framework that was already laid down by the show,” as reported by Giant Freakin Robot.