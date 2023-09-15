Entire Kagurabachi Manga leak sparks frenzy, Shueisha's next flagship series on the horizon

Declaration: Spoiler warning! Kagurabachi Manga leaked in Japanese(Twitter/Selim)

The manga world was abuzz with excitement on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, as the highly anticipated Kagurabachi manga by author and illustrator Hokazono Takeru was leaked in its entirety in its original Japanese format.

This sneak peek came just ahead of the series' official debut in the upcoming issue of Shueisha's prestigious Weekly Shonen Jump publication magazine, marking it as a significant event in the manga industry.

Kagurabachi is also part of Shueisha's JUMP NEXTWAVE initiative, which aims to lay the foundation for Shueisha's flagship series in the next era of manga, as current generation flagships approach their conclusions.

While translations were yet to surface at the time of this article's writing, fans were treated to a tantalizing glimpse of the manga's artwork. The consensus among fans was unanimous – Kagurabachi's artwork is undeniably top-tier, setting high expectations for the series. With such a promising start, fans are anticipating that Kagurabachi could potentially become a long-term fan-favourite.

Shueisha, no doubt, shares these hopes and aspirations for the Kagurabachi manga, given its status as a JUMP NEXTWAVE initiative series. As the initiative seeks to usher in a new era of flagship series, there is a collective desire for Kagurabachi to thrive and succeed.

Based on the prerelease information provided, Kagurabachi appears to be a sword-fighting battle shonen with a compelling revenge narrative. The as-yet-unnamed protagonist seems to be targeting a specific group of individuals, as revealed in the leaks, and his demeanor during these battles is depicted as exceptionally serious and focused.

What sets Kagurabachi apart from typical shonen fare is its apparent inclination toward a darker and more violent tone. This is particularly evident in the leaked final draft of the first chapter, which showcases frequent blood-splatter effects and a notably aggressive fight scene where the protagonist effortlessly slices through a group of adversaries.

Perhaps the most intriguing element of Kagurabachi, as revealed by the leaks, is the protagonist's unique combat style.

One panel portrays one of his swords seemingly melting, with enigmatic liquid droplets rising from it. Plus, he is accompanied by two enigmatic spirits or creatures resembling koi fish, one completely black and the other displaying a black and white pattern.

