Dr. Stone Season 3 Part 2 Episode 2 - Release date and time, what to expect

Brace yourselves, Dr. Stone fans! The latest episode of the gripping anime series has left us on the edge of our seats with some shocking revelations. In the last episode, viewers were stunned to learn that it was Ibara who had been sabotaging the Kingdom of Science, throwing their members into the ocean. The suspense is mounting, and the next episode promises to deliver even more adrenaline-pumping moments. Dr. STONE has been a sensation among anime fans for its unique blend of science and adventure, and the Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 13 promises to be a thrilling ride. (YouTube/TOHOanimation)

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 13 release date and time:

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 13 is set to air on October 19, 2023, at approximately 10:30 PM JST. International viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. The episode will be available with subtitles, as the dubbed version is yet to be released.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 13 preview:

The preview images for Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 13 also knowns as Dr. Stone Season 3 Part 2 Episode 2 have been released, giving us a glimpse into what lies ahead. The images showcase Kohaku, Taiju Ooki, and Ibara, indicating that a showdown is imminent. After discovering Ibara's betrayal, Kohaku takes matters into her own hands, disguising her and Ginro's identities and devising a plan to rescue their fallen comrade, Kaseki. The stakes are high, and the Kingdom of Science is gearing up for a daring mission, involving underwater escapades and ingenious scientific strategies.

What to expect from Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 13:

In the upcoming episode, fans can expect Kaseki's revival and the initiation of the drone project. The tension will escalate as Kohaku and Ginro's mission advances, and Ibara becomes suspicious of traitors within his ranks, potentially leading to drastic actions against them.

Dr. Stone Season 3, which delves into the intriguing "New World" arc from the manga series, has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. With its unique blend of science, adventure, and mystery, the anime continues to captivate viewers, offering a thrilling ride into a post-apocalyptic world.

So gear up, anime enthusiasts! Get ready to unravel the mysteries and join the Kingdom of Science on their exhilarating journey.

