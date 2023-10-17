Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 - Release date and time, what to expect

Brace yourselves, Jujutsu Kaisen fans! The Shibuya Incident arc is heating up, and Episode 13 of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, titled "Red Scale," promises an electrifying battle that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Don't miss the exciting showdown between Yuji Itadori and Choso in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13.(MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 release date and time:

Episode 13, set to premiere on October 19, 2023, will feature a thrilling face-off between Yuji Itadori and Choso.

For fans around the world, the episode will be available for streaming at the following times:

PT - 10:00 AM

CT - 12:00 PM

ET - 01:00 PM

BST - 6:00 PM

IST - 10:30 PM

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13?

In the previous episode, we witnessed the aftermath of the intense battle between Nanami and Haruta, leaving the injured Ijichi in need of assistance. Yuji and Megumi joined forces to remove a sorcerer-trapping veil in the city. Unfortunately, their efforts were in vain as Gojo and the civilians remained trapped. Toji's soul found its way into his grandson's body, leading to a rampage with the intent of hunting sorcerers. Meanwhile, Mei Mei and Ui Ui encountered Pseudo-Geto, who unleashed a cursed spirit. Yuji prepared for his battle with Choso, driven by the desire to avenge his brothers.

In Episode 13, we can expect a fierce confrontation between Yuji and Choso, following the events from the manga (Chapters 102 and 104). Choso, seeking revenge, will employ his Blood Manipulation abilities to launch rapid Piercing Blood attacks against Yuji.

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13, "Red Scale," will air on October 19, 2023. Viewers can catch this gripping episode on official platforms such as Netflix and Crunchyroll as soon as it becomes available. Don't miss this thrilling instalment that promises heart-pounding action, strategic battles, and unexpected plot twists. Get ready for a Jujutsu Kaisen experience like never before!

What happened in episode 12 of Jujustu Kaisen Season 2?

In the previous episode, the city of Shibuya was plunged into chaos after a cursed spirit attack, leaving Satoru Gojo sealed away in the Prison Realm. The responsibility now falls on Yuji Itadori and his companions to handle the escalating situation. With Gojo's absence, sorcerers and curses clash in an unprecedented battle in Shibuya.

