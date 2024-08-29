BTS Suga to be dropped by Samsung as brand ambassador amid DUI scandal? ‘There is a risk in promoting…’

BTS Suga continues to find himself at the centre of controversy following a DUI scandal that made him the talk of Korea on August 6th that made him the talk of Korea on August 6th. The BTS rapper, who serves as a brand ambassador for one of the world’s leading mobile phone brands, Samsung, is rumoured to be at risk of losing his endorsement deal amid the ongoing investigation. Although no official announcements have been made yet, the speculation is already causing a stir. Suga has been doing his mandatory military service since September 2023. (AP)

BTS to lose Samsung’s brand ambassadorship?

BTS, as a seven-member boy band, has been the face of the South Korean company for years, boosting Samsung's global presence among their massive fan base. However, on August 28, 2024 (KST), the Korea Herald reported that a Samsung insider hinted at a possible change in brand ambassadors.

“There is a risk in promoting someone as a brand ambassador who has caused a social controversy, regardless of the person's fandom,” an unnamed source told the outlet. The insider mentioned that Samsung might be thinking about breaking its deal with the K-pop star because the situation is really serious and they need to think it over carefully.

However, we are still waiting for an official word from the company itself. BTS has long been associated with the mobile phone company, and their partnership includes not just Suga but the entire septet—Jin, Jimin, RM, Taehyung (V), J-Hope, and Jungkook. As of now, BTS remains Samsung's top-tier brand ambassador, a role they have held for a long time.

The company will likely not take any ‘immediate action’

The report highlights that Samsung is unlikely to take any immediate action that could lead to consequences. It further clarifies that the company has an exclusive contract with BTS as a whole. Therefore, unless Suga separates from the K-pop group (which is not going to happen as BigHit has already clarified), Samsung cannot remove him from their promotional activities at this time.

“With this said, it doesn’t mean that Samsung will exclude him from campaigns right away. They have contracts with all BTS members. Unless Suga leaves the group, it is hard for them to do anything. They’ll need to see how this plays out,” the insider added.

Samsung deletes photos featuring Suga

In yet another sensational move, the company’s social media activity has raised eyebrows. On August 17, Samsung Germany removed advertisement photos featuring Suga that had been posted on their X account on August 15 and 16. Fans speculate that this might be a temporary reaction in the DUI aftermath and that the posts could be reinstated once the situation is resolved. The company has yet to comment on the matter.