BTS’ Jin set to star in Netflix's new variety show alongside actress Ji Ye Eun: Release window unveiled

BTS' Jin is gearing up for his post-military return to the entertainment world with a guest appearance on Netflix's upcoming variety show, Dae Hwan Jang Kian Jang (working title). The oldest member of the K-pop group will join entertainer Kian84 in running a guest house on the picturesque island of Ulleungdo. The release window for the same has been unveiled with the OTT giant also confirming another titular appearance. Jin, member of the k-pop band, BTS

BTS Jin’s to star in new Netflix show

According to Xsport News, BTS' Jin will be making a guest appearance on the upcoming variety show, Kian's Bizarre B&B. The show, featuring webtoon writer and broadcaster Kian84 and producer Jeong Hyo Min, is set to premiere in 2025.

Kian84, whose real name is Kim Hee Min, is a He's best known for creating the popular webtoon Fashion King and for his hilarious appearances on the hit variety show I Live Alone, and Around the World While I Was Born. With Jin joining the lineup, anticipation for the show is building. Since his military discharge in June, Jin has kept busy with a variety of activities.

Also read: Halsey announces new album she ‘thought might be their last’: Watch trailer

Actress Ji Ye Eun to join Jin in new Netflix series

Actress Ji Ye Eun, widely recognized for her breakout role on Coupang Play's SNL Korea, is set to join the cast. She’s no stranger to the spotlight, having made notable appearances on popular shows like Running Man, Knowing Bros, and King of Masked Singer, among others. The streaming company has just said she's coming on board for the project.

“It’s true that BTS’s Jin and actress Ji Ye Eun will appear on the Netflix variety show. We cannot confirm filming dates for safety measures. We hope you understand,” Netflix said in a statement as per Koreaboo.

Also read: Fact Check: Zuckerberg's 'doctored' Covid vaccine video goes viral after his claims against Biden-Harris

BTS Jin’s other projects

Well, this Netflix gig isn't Jin's first venture into TV. Recently, MBC released a teaser for Jin's new show, "If You Rest, It's a Relief" (Fookda Haeng), which promises a thrilling island adventure. The teaser features Jin and his close friend Sandeul from B1A4 taking on a challenging survival quest on an island. The show is set to premiere globally on August 19. Other than that, he also has the BTS Run spin-off, Run Jin, which is his solo entertainment show.